Pulse Album Review :  Masterkraft controls every good vibe on “Unlimited” album

Album - Unlimited (The Tape)

Artist - Masterkraft

Record Label - General Records (2017)

Duration: 58 minutes

As the biggest names in Nigerian pop and dance music go, Masterkraft is as big as it gets.

Self-made music man, born Sunday Nweke, from Ajegunle, in his thirties, is a good story no matter how you look at it. Along his journey to the top he’s been a disc jockey, band director, pianist and songwriter. His story is the classic old-school tale, where with hard work and a good head, you can fly beyond your limits.

His latest effort sees him crowding a project with talent drawn from Africa’s different levels of music to produce a record that simply works best to emphasize his genre-inclusive production skill. And that’s what he does on this work.

“Unlimited (The Tape)” is a victory lap: a syrupy journey of hits spanning different genres and artists, with a focus on the vibe, rather than substance. It’s a celebration of the party genres, with an abandon that rings through all through the project. It’s for every crowd that obeys the primal need to dance.

Opener ‘Master’ with Tamba Hali is deceptive with its uncharacteristic reflection, but the rest of the project goes the opposite direction. ‘Hello’ with DJ Maphorisa and CDQ takes us across timelines to South Africa, where the beats are muscular. Trap finds a new outlet with FI and Loo Loo on ‘Holiday’, while Byno and Belinda savour the moment on ‘My darling’, and ‘Love’.

The rest of the record is as good as it comes. You could find the sunny African happiness with Joe El, Obichi, and Fiokee showing up on the tropical ‘Ifemi’. While the supreme producer’s turnup is housed on ‘Salsa’.

The big guns wrap up the project with the heavy singles. Flavour and Sarkodie show class on ‘Finally’, while Tekno brings his mellow singing and lyrics to ‘Faraway’. It’s a bit silly, but makes you fall in love all over again.

Rating: 3.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull

2-Boring

2.5-Average

3-Worth Checking Out

3.5-Hot

4-Smoking Hot

4.5-Amazing

5-Perfection