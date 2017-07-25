Home > Reviews >

Pulse Album Review :  Masterkraft controls every good vibe on “Unlimited” album

Pulse Album Review Masterkraft controls every good vibe on “Unlimited” album

Dance and enjoy pop sounds from Nigeria, as Masterkraft displays his ability to weave between genres.

  • Published:
Masterkraft play

Masterkraft

(Masterkraft Nation)

First-Listen Review Wizkid crosses over in “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape
Pulse Album Review BANTU tells the complete African story on “Agberos International” album
Pulse Album Review Kid Konnect harnesses the joy of living on “SONNIK – Secure Your Happiness” album
Pulse Album Review Your fears are confirmed, DJ Khaled finally overdoes it on “Grateful”
Pulse EP Review Yemi Alade wraps her tongue around new markets in "Mama Afrique" EP
Pulse Music Video Chart Falz's 'Jeje' moves to number 1 this week on the countdown
Pulse Music Video Chart Olamide's 'Summer body' featuring Davido tops the chart this new week
Music 360 Skales' "The Never Say Never Guy" album review
Pulse EP Review “Practice” introduces JazzZ Atta’s unique sound, a worthy listen for music enthusiasts
Pulse Album Review Jay-Z’s “4:44” is a trip into the vulnerable soul of Hip hop’s prophet
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Album - Unlimited (The Tape)
Artist - Masterkraft
Record Label - General Records (2017)
Duration: 58 minutes

As the biggest names in Nigerian pop and dance music go, Masterkraft is as big as it gets.

Self-made music man, born Sunday Nweke, from Ajegunle, in his thirties, is a good story no matter how you look at it. Along his journey to the top he’s been a disc jockey, band director, pianist and songwriter. His story is the classic old-school tale, where with hard work and a good head, you can fly beyond your limits.

His latest effort sees him crowding a project with talent drawn from Africa’s different levels of music to produce a record that simply works best to emphasize his genre-inclusive production skill. And that’s what he does on this work.

“Unlimited (The Tape)” is a victory lap: a syrupy journey of hits spanning different genres and artists, with a focus on the vibe, rather than substance. It’s a celebration of the party genres, with an abandon that rings through all through the project. It’s for every crowd that obeys the primal need to dance.

Industry Nite with Masterkraft play

Masterkraft gracing Industry Nite stage for first time

(Pulse)

 

Opener ‘Master’ with Tamba Hali is deceptive with its uncharacteristic reflection, but the rest of the project goes the opposite direction. ‘Hello’ with DJ Maphorisa and CDQ takes us across timelines to South Africa, where the beats are muscular. Trap finds a new outlet with FI and Loo Loo on ‘Holiday’, while Byno and Belinda savour the moment on ‘My darling’, and ‘Love’.

The rest of the record is as good as it comes. You could find the sunny African happiness with Joe El, Obichi, and Fiokee showing up on the tropical ‘Ifemi’. While the supreme producer’s turnup is housed on ‘Salsa’.

The big guns wrap up the project with the heavy singles. Flavour and Sarkodie show class on ‘Finally’, while Tekno brings his mellow singing and lyrics to ‘Faraway’. It’s a bit silly, but makes you fall in love all over again.

Rating: 3.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull
2-Boring
2.5-Average
3-Worth Checking Out
3.5-Hot
4-Smoking Hot
4.5-Amazing
5-Perfection

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 First-Listen Review Wizkid crosses over in “Sounds From The Other Side”...bullet
2 Pulse Album Review French Montana hops around the world on “Jungle...bullet
3 You Need To Hear This Mr 2kay redefines pop Highlife with 'Belema'bullet

Reviews

Pulse Album Review Meek Mill is counting his blessings on “Wins & Losses”
Pulse Album Review 21 Savage attempts to mix it up in "Issa Album"
Pulse Music Video Chart Omawumi hits number one with the R&B Jazzy 'I no sure'
Bantu crew
Pulse Album Review BANTU tells the complete African story on “Agberos International” album