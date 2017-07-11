Pulse Album Review :  Kid Konnect harnesses the joy of living on “SONNIK – Secure Your Happiness” album

Album - “SONNIK – Secure Your Happiness”

Artiste - Kid Konnect

Producer: Kid Konnect

Record Label - Rade Gold Entertainment (2017)

Duration - 47 minutes

Producer Kid Konnect is on a roll. This is his third body of work in two years. The producer, after dropping two editions of his “Small Chop” EP series, decides to produce a bigger project, with a wider cast, and simple but effective concept. His latest trick sees him grabbing Nigeria’s hippest and ‘wokest’ set of artists and creating a project around the quest for happiness and add to a growing collection of neo-conscious music in Nigeria.

“SONNIK – Secure Your Happiness” has its two biggest acts as Nneka and Vector. They are representatives of two sides of the Nigerian sound spectrum – Alternative music and Hip-hop – are blended over select sounds doused with the theme of acceptance and pure human cravings.

The album is a victory: a deep journey of thought-provoking music, with a vista of sounds which are individualistic in execution, but serve the greater whole. It’s music for the hipster crowd, but with pop leanings that can be embraced by a wider audience.

“Happiness comes, true happiness in my opinion comes when you are content with the full spectrum of emotions that you experience.”

Opener ‘It’s ok’ featuring Piresh Pimeh and Partyboy is a fusion track, which drums home the core message (“It’s ok to be happy, it’s ok to be you”) It is uplifting and repetitive with a style that is supremely catchy.

The rest of the record is almost as great, if not better. Nneka provides a masterclass as she shows up on the dark ‘Yawa’, with Godwon and Mr Soul showing chemistry over ominous instrumentals. Mojeed, Kahli Abdu, Mojeed, Oluwabawa and Fresh L, seek basic truth on ‘Why you lyin’. Romance gets its tropical dreamy cut on ‘Summer love’ with Tomi Thomas and D-Truce, while the syrupy Lady Donli holds down the dreamy ‘Ocean king’. The horns and bounce on ‘Claro’ meanders through marijuana-clouded streets, guided by Vector and Tipsy Faya.

Part-motivation, part hedonism, “SONNIK – Secure Your Happiness” makes it almost impossible to not love. But that’s the point of the project. Happiness is just around the corner, and it comes in different ways. Sometimes it’s that lady before you, other times it’s contained in a red cup filled with alcohol. But this time, it’s Kid Konnect making music capturing happiness for the ears and hearts.

Rating: 4/5

