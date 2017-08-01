Home > Reviews >

Pulse Album Review :  Erigga rides through the hood on "A Trip To The South"

Pulse Album Review Erigga rides through the hood on "A Trip To The South"

Life on the street has made him a man of many words and experiences, and it is this hood wisdom that drives his music.

  • Published:
Erigga A Trip To The South album front cover art play

Erigga A Trip To The South album front cover art

(Emirate Empire)

Pulse Album Review Lara George's "A Slice Of Heaven" quickens the believer's faith with every play
Pulse Album Review Masterkraft controls every good vibe on “Unlimited” album
Pulse Album Review French Montana hops around the world on “Jungle Rules” album
Wizkid Everyone thinks “Sounds From The Other Side” is an album, except Starboy himself
Wizkid How “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape shows growth from “Ayo (Joy)” album
Pulse Album Review Meek Mill is counting his blessings on “Wins & Losses”
Pulse Album Review 21 Savage attempts to mix it up in "Issa Album"
Tech The best album of every year since 2000, according to critics
Pulse Album Review Davina Oriakhi’s “Love To A Mortal” is refreshingly honest, brilliant and edifying
Pulse Album Review Bemyoda opens up the human experience on "Stark"
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Album - A Trip To The South
Artist - Erigga
Record Label - Emirates Empire (2017)
Duration: 54 minutes

Everyone who follows Nigerian Hip hop knows and has a layer of respect for Erigga.

The rapper defines street music, with his entire catalogue containing local lyrical gems. His work has elevated him to cult hero status, with the entire South-South region of Nigeria recognizing him as one of their brightest music luminaries. In his hometown Warri, he is celebrated as a local star, representing the grit and defiance of the people.

In 2016, he signed a record deal with new group, Emirates Empire, earning a structure and funding to begin his onslaught of the pop music space. He’s relocated to Lagos, the hub of the Nigerian music industry, and his new project is his first major body of work under a record label. You could find his take on the journey to Lagos on ‘Lagos’, featuring Southern great, Duncan Mighty.

“Who go better go better na tey e dey tey, I no dey go anywhere, na Lagos I dey.”

A Trip to the South EP play

A trip to the South EP

(Emirate Empire)

 

It’s the gem on this project, and the defining idea that brings it all together. “A Trip To The South” captures Erriga’s essence as a street storyteller. Life on the street has made him a man of many words and experiences, and it is this hood wisdom that drives his music. ‘Loyalty’ carries the weight of this free-thinking. It expands on a core tenet of the street. “My nigga pick money him see me dey,” he raps on the record of betrayals, long nights of alcohol, and human fallibilities. But if you ever want the reality of the Nigerian music industry, ‘Industry Nite’ is a bible of the human behaviour which drives interaction in Africa’s sound hub.

This is his world, his universe and mental space, commoditized and spread out for all to see. There’s still more for Erigga to achieve, and this project, with its single story, shows that this is the start of something big. There’s a sense of commencement here, a journey that can only end with Erigga moving closer to his full potential as a pop artist.

Rating: 3.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull
2-Boring
2.5-Average
3-Worth Checking Out
3.5-Hot
4-Smoking Hot
4.5-Amazing
5-Perfection

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Pulse EP Review Bils blends well African flavours with Western...bullet
2 Pulse Album Review Bemyoda opens up the human experience on "Stark"bullet
3 You Need To Hear This Mr 2kay redefines pop Highlife with 'Belema'bullet

Reviews

Front cover art of "Illy Bomaye"
Pulse Album Review Illbliss makes his most personal project yet on "Illy Bomaye"
Lara George
Pulse Album Review Lara George's "A Slice Of Heaven" quickens the believer's faith with every play
Davina Oriakhi's "Love To A Mortal" album is realistically honest and musically brilliant
Pulse Album Review Davina Oriakhi’s “Love To A Mortal” is refreshingly honest, brilliant and edifying
Seyi Shay - Weekend Vibes Remix (Official Video) ft. Sarkodie
Pulse Music Video Chart Seyi Shay's 'Weekend vibes' seizes number one spot this week