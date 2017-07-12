Founded in 2004, Indeed.com is a global job search engine that offers one of the most comprehensive solutions for employers posting jobs and those seeking for them.

It aggregates postings from thousands of job sites such as Monster, CareerBuilder, and JournalismJobs, to name a few. Saving job seekers a lot of time in their hunt and allowing them to gain a broad view of available opportunities.

Additionally, search can be done by city, state, or zip code. And the results are narrow down by salary, job type, title, and other filters. To ice up the cake, searches can be saved for later use.

However, upon application on Indeed.com, you may be redirected to another search site to apply. This can be irritating in a way, but for the efficiency gains from only having to search in one place, it is worth it.

In particular, Indeed.com provides its job search engine product in a convenient format for almost all smartphones, tablets, or other Internet-enabled mobile devices.

Dedicated iPhone, iPad, and Android apps can be downloaded. Indeed.com does not have a dedicated BlackBerry or Windows app, but its mobile-optimized website renders well on all mobile devices to let you search on the go.

As a result of thousands of jobs that are added to Indeed.com's listings daily, free job postings often get buried in the masses.

The Google-esque nature of Indeed.com’s search tool means employers aren't just competing with other postings on Indeed.com, but with postings from hundreds of other job sites across the internet.

This means that certain job posting types could need a paid sponsorship plan to really gain any traction.

The global job search engine has three primary recruiting techniques. Employers can post a virtually unlimited amount of jobs for free; these jobs will appear only in the "organic" search results of a job seeker’s query.

Secondly, employers can choose to sponsor one, many, or all of their job postings, which then appear as the first few highlighted jobs in the applicable search.

Sponsorship includes a daily budget option, which will optimize the job advert across a month long posting, or the more complicated cost-per-click option, which allows a price to be set a per click and total amount not to exceed.

The final solution targets large-scale hiring.

In conclusion, it is important to state here that not all job search engines let you post a resume, but Indeed.com enables this so you can be found by recruiters online.

Indeed.com was ranked as the number one external method of hiring for both multinational companies and small businesses by SilkRoad’s Top Sources of Hire in 2015 report; meaning Indeed.com was the dominant source of both interviews and hires, producing almost four times the interviews as the next leading site.

I rate Indeed.com 8/10. It is counted among the leading job search engine in the world.