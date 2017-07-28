Home > Reviews >

Davina's "Love To A Mortal" album is refreshingly brilliant

Davina Oriakhi Davina’s “Love To A Mortal” is a therapeutic body of work aptly executed to edify the listener

This sublime body of work by Davina serves its purpose right, showcasing the power love has in all its true dimensions.

  Published: 2017-07-28
Davina Oriakhi's "Love To A Mortal" album is realistically honest and musically brilliant

Davina Oriakhi's "Love To A Mortal" album is realistically honest and musically brilliant

Album -Love To A Mortal
Artist - Davina Oriakhi
Producers - Damilola Ayeni, Mfonobong Inyang, Gabriel Ryder
Record Label - Indie (2017)
Duration: 26 minutes

Davina, a UK-based Nigerian poet, singer and songwriter has released her debut album titled “Love To A Mortal”.

Davina on the album sings of  succumbing to temptations of lust, something we can all relate to. She is not afraid to use her music to let out this reality which is meant to minister to the listener as a lesson.

Oriakhi connects this to God and spirituality and talks about how she felt abandoned by God after yielding to the temptation she speaks of.

Davina is all about self-love, self-acceptance and the love of God play

Davina is all about self-love, self-acceptance and the love of God

Spoken word and poetry is very much present on the album, as Davina weaves those words wittily to describe her regret for guilty pleasures.

But in all these, Davina knows there is a place for redemption and forgiveness, which she embraces, accepting and loving herself back, determined to fight the good fight of faith as she has learnt from her studying the word of God.

Davina worked with very amazing team of producers and sound engineers that brought to life this remarkable project.

Davina's Oriakhi's ''Love To A Mortal'' is refreshingly good music play

Davina's Oriakhi's  ''Love To A Mortal'' is refreshingly good music

All the fine elements of Jazz, Soul, Hip Hop and R&B are infused beautifully into the album which was recorded in London, UK.

Davina Oriakhi's "Love To A Mortal" is realistically honest and refreshingly brilliant. You couldn’t ask for more.

Rating: 4.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull
2-Boring
2.5-Average
3-Worth Checking Out
3.5-Hot
4-Smoking Hot
4.5-Amazing
5-Perfection

Listen to "Love To A Mortal" on Soundcloud.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

