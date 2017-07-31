Home > Reviews >

The Hip Hop act shows talent and resourcefulness to make it out as an African artist irrespective of circumstances.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(Chinedu Uraih / Ofili Designs)

Artist - Bils
EP - "Pay Your Bils: Eviction Notice”
Guests - Daramola
Label - Indie (June 2017)
Duration - 30 minutes

Rising Hip Hop artist based in the United States Bils (Built in Lagos State) has been grinding with the music for a while now - jumping on covers of hit songs,remixing top songs and freestyling as well all to show his calibre as a rapper and versatility infusing other music genres.

He has worked with the likes of Sinzu, Olamide, Skales and Rotimi, building up to the release of his EP “Pay Your Bils: Eviction Notice” in June 2017.

The mixtape numbers 9 tracks with only one featured artist - Daramola, a new wave Nigerian artist also based in the US.

Bils introduces the project with ‘Pay your Bils’ bearing the same title as the EP. On the track, his love for Fela Kuti's music comes to bear with the sample of one of the Afrobeat legend's song instrumental, which comes out sounding really cool.

( Mahmood of MOFILMWORKS)

 

‘Benzo’  employs Trap Hip-Hop beat as he plays around on the song showing off his rap skills.

‘Irregular love’ sees Bils ride on some jazz mid-tempo vibe as he talks love for a lady. ‘Bae’ and ‘Vibe city’ also dwell on the females.

Daramola the wavy Nigerian singer joins Bils on ‘Transitions’, adding his touch to yet another affectionate love tune on the project. This is a good listen.

The emotionally heavy ‘Changes’ documents Bils' life challenges and trials, dealing with the loss of loved ones, his family trying to keep up with responsibilities and the music hustle.

Bils based in the US relates with and reps  the Lagos life in ‘Lagos boy tin’ and celebrates the victory of getting paid in the upbeat ‘Alert’.

“Pay Your Bils : Eviction Notice” shows Bils as a rapper with the flair and talent for making good music cutting  across Jazz, Trap, Afrobeat, Rap and more, trying to bridge the gap among his disparate listeners.

This is a fantastic effort from Bils, and should not go without being said. Best believe!

Listen to "Pay Your Bils: Eviction Notice" on Soundcloud.

