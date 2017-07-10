Home > Pulse Religion >

What To Read :  5 encouraging Bible verses for Christian singles

What To Read 5 encouraging Bible verses for Christian singles

Being single doesn't have to be frustrating when you have the Word of God to rely on.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

For Christian Spinsters Stop complaining and enjoy this season of your life
For Christians 5 ways to honour God in your relationship
For Christians 3 amazing ways to show love on Valentine's Day
For Christians 5 ways to avoid falling for Satan's tricks
Adeboye 'Couples who meet through social media will also lose them online', Pastor says
Throwback Thursday Remember what Pastor Adeboye said about couples that meet through social media?
Pastor Adeboye 'Tell the men to learn to cook and do chores too', Charly Boy responds to G.O's marriage advice
E A Adeboye Toke Makinwa sees nothing wrong with Pastor's marriage advice
Daily Devotion, June 17, 2016 Pray without ceasing
Religious Tips 8 awesome ways prayer makes you a better Christian
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Waiting on God for the right one is an interesting period.

It's interesting because of the pressures it comes with. Women know how stressful it can be having your family, and possibly the whole society on your case.

Hang in there with these Bible verses play

Hang in there with these Bible verses

(informationng)

 

For some men who are serious about getting married, it is probably not any easier.

Hang in there with these Bible verses play

Hang in there with these Bible verses

(Singleblackmale)

 

With all these, it only makes sense to turn to the one who made the institution of marriage, God.

Here are five Bible verses to hold on to while waiting on God for Mr or Mrs Right.

1.  Psalm 1:3: "[S]he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf shall not wither and whatever [s]he does shall prosper." This verse should comfort when it seems like everyone is getting married but you.

Hang in there, your time is coming play

Hang in there, your time is coming

(mybible)

ALSO READ: 5 ways to honour God in your relationship

2.   Ephesians 3:20: "Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us." When people accuse you of having too many standards, remember the Father that you have.

Ephesians 3:20 play

Ephesians 3:20

(pinterest)

 

3.  Matthew 7:11: "If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!" The Bible says that "he who finds a wife, finds a good thing." Stop worrying and trust that God is going to give you a good thing.

Ephesians 3:20 play

Ephesians 3:20

(pinterest)

ALSO READ: 9 verses that prove that the Bible is an instruction manual for romance

4.  Romans 4:19-21: "And not being weak in faith, he did not consider his own body, already dead (since he was about a hundred years old), and the deadness of Sarah’s womb. He did not waver at the promise of God through unbelief, but was strengthened in faith, giving glory to God, and being fully convinced that what He had promised He was also able to perform." Have faith in spite of your circumstances, it will happen.

Keep trusting Him, He has not forgotten you play

Keep trusting Him, He has not forgotten you

(infotrustng)

 

5.  Psalm 139:13-17: "For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Marvellous are Your works, And that my soul knows very well. My frame was not hidden from You, When I was made in secret, And skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, The days fashioned for me When as yet there were none of them. How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God! How great is the sum of them!" When insecurities come up, remember that you are " fearfully and wonderfully made."

More

What To Read 9 verses that prove that the Bible is an instruction manual for romance
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Oyedepo, Adeboye Top Christian leaders join religious studies dramabullet
2 Jehovah's Witness 5 interesting ways this church differs from othersbullet
3 2017 Prophecy Prophet Joshua Iginla releases 73 “prophetic insights"bullet

Pulse Religion

7 interesting things you may not know about RCCG
RCCG 7 interesting things you may not know about this church
Nigerian Islamic Scholars and Clerics.
Pulse Opinion Why 'Islamic scholars' are always in the news for the wrong reasons
Should we remove religion from our curriculum?
CRK Saga Should we stop teaching religion in schools?
President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)-Rev. Samson Olasupo Adeniyi Ayokunle
Muhammadu Buhari CAN constitutes committee to intensify prayers for President