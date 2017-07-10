What To Read :  5 encouraging Bible verses for Christian singles

Waiting on God for the right one is an interesting period.

It's interesting because of the pressures it comes with. Women know how stressful it can be having your family, and possibly the whole society on your case.

For some men who are serious about getting married, it is probably not any easier.

With all these, it only makes sense to turn to the one who made the institution of marriage , God.

Here are five Bible verses to hold on to while waiting on God for Mr or Mrs Right.

1. Psalm 1:3: "[S]he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf shall not wither and whatever [s]he does shall prosper." This verse should comfort when it seems like everyone is getting married but you.

2. Ephesians 3:20: "Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us." When people accuse you of having too many standards, remember the Father that you have.

3. Matthew 7:11: "If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!" The Bible says that "he who finds a wife, finds a good thing." Stop worrying and trust that God is going to give you a good thing.

4. Romans 4:19-21: "And not being weak in faith, he did not consider his own body, already dead (since he was about a hundred years old), and the deadness of Sarah’s womb. He did not waver at the promise of God through unbelief, but was strengthened in faith, giving glory to God, and being fully convinced that what He had promised He was also able to perform." Have faith in spite of your circumstances, it will happen.