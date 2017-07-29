Home > Pulse Religion >

Taboo-Breaking Mosque :  Muslim feminist plans to open more liberal places of worship

Taboo-Breaking Mosque Muslim feminist plans to open more liberal places of worship

Ates has received several death threats for opening a liberal Mosque in Berlin, but this is not stopping her from opening more.

  • Published:
Ateş, founder of liberal mosque,wants to have more taboo-breaking places of worship play

Ateş, founder of liberal mosque,wants to have more taboo-breaking places of worship

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

In Berlin Taboo mosque will stay open whether Muslims like it or not
In Berlin Taboo-breaking liberal mosque opens
Satguru Maharaj Ji 'It's a taboo for women to contest for Presidency, governorship roles'
Apostasy More Muslims In Europe Abandon Islam For Christianity
Sex Scandals Even Imams can't help it
Religious Tolerance Christian breaks Internet by praying with Muslims in Jerusalem
London Bridge Attack Everyone agrees, ISIS and Islam are not the same
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On June 16, 2017, Seyran Ates broke the norm by opening the liberal Ibn Rushd-Goethe Mosque in Berlin.

As the name implies, the place breaks a lot of Islam's rules for worship.  This has not down well with Muslims.

Founded by Seyran Ates, the mosque aims to establish a humanistic, secular and liberal reading of Islam play

Founded by Seyran Ates, the mosque aims to establish a humanistic, secular and liberal reading of Islam

(AFP)

 

Yet, the Turkish-born lawyer and activist has announced her plans to another one in the United Kingdom and more in Europe.

Whilst visiting London in search of potential sites for her next Mosque, she had an interview with the Guardian.

According to Ates, her liberal places of worship is the beginning of a revolution in Islam.

The 54-year-old added that she is not the only one who wants this for Muslims.

In her words, “I’m not alone with this idea. It is a movement, it’s a revolution,” she told the Guardian.

“I may be the face of the liberal mosque, but I alone am not the mosque. We have millions of supporters all over the world.”

Seyran Ates -- who has campaigned against forced marriages, domestic violence and so-called "honour killings" among Muslim migrants -- said the project was eight years in the making play

Seyran Ates -- who has campaigned against forced marriages, domestic violence and so-called "honour killings" among Muslim migrants -- said the project was eight years in the making

(AFP)

 

In Ates’ mosque, anyone is allowed in. Women, men, the LGBT community and anyone from all strands of Islam is welcome.

Another taboo that is broken in this mosque is admitting women without headscarves, known as burqas or niqabs.

Ates’ explanation for this is that “there is no Islamic requirement (to cover one’s head). There is no theological argument even in the most conservative interpretation of the Quran.

“It’s men saying, ‘I cover her because she is my property.’”

The mosque has received lots of criticism from many Muslim bodies for this and other taboos.

Here, men and women pray side by side play

Here, men and women pray side by side

(dailymail)

 

Turkey’s main Muslim authority, Diyanet, has called the mosque an experiment “aimed at nothing more than depraving and ruining religion.”

ALSO READ: Taboo-breaking mosque will stay open whether Muslims like it or not

Turkey’s Sabah newspaper has also called the mosque practices “the so-called prayer of the perverse”.

In fact, the founder has been forced to get a round-the-clock protection from German police, The Local reports.

Ates said, “Over social media, I have received so many death threats due to the founding of the mosque that the State Office of Criminal Investigations has determined that they must protect me around the clock.”

Lawyer and women's rights activist Seyran Ates opened the Ibn-Rushd-Goethe-Mosque with words of welcome before Christian and Jewish guests and a large media contingent play

Lawyer and women's rights activist Seyran Ates opened the Ibn-Rushd-Goethe-Mosque with words of welcome before Christian and Jewish guests and a large media contingent

(AFP)

If death threats haven't stopped her, I don't think there is anything that is going to stop her from having more liberal mosques.

More

Sex Mountain Religious Site In Indonesia Where Men, Women Have Sex For Goodluck
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Just So You Know These 5 popular sayings do NOT exist in the Biblebullet
2 Shocking This crab carries image of Jesus on its back!!!bullet
3 Beware Demons now exist on apps!bullet

Pulse Religion

Check off these five things on your checklist before you travel
Hajj 5 must-have items for every Muslim
According to the minister of Education, the religious studies drama involving Christian leaders and the new curriculum is unnecessary
CRK Here is how we know religious studies drama isn’t an attempt to Islamize Nigeria
You don't just need the Bible on Sundays, you need it every single day of your life!
Real Talk If you aren't studying the Word every single day, you are in trouble!
Bishop's advice to youths is the only thing we need to hear this week
Oyedepo Bishop's advice to youths is the only thing we need to hear this week