Taboo-Breaking Mosque :  Muslim feminist plans to open more liberal places of worship

On June 16, 2017, Seyran Ates broke the norm by opening the liberal Ibn Rushd-Goethe Mosque in Berlin.

As the name implies, the place breaks a lot of Islam's rules for worship. This has not down well with Muslims.

Yet, the Turkish-born lawyer and activist has announced her plans to another one in the United Kingdom and more in Europe.

Whilst visiting London in search of potential sites for her next Mosque, she had an interview with the Guardian.

According to Ates, her liberal places of worship is the beginning of a revolution in Islam.

The 54-year-old added that she is not the only one who wants this for Muslims.

In her words, “I’m not alone with this idea. It is a movement, it’s a revolution,” she told the Guardian.

“I may be the face of the liberal mosque, but I alone am not the mosque. We have millions of supporters all over the world.”

In Ates’ mosque, anyone is allowed in. Women, men, the LGBT community and anyone from all strands of Islam is welcome.

Another taboo that is broken in this mosque is admitting women without headscarves, known as burqas or niqabs.

Ates’ explanation for this is that “there is no Islamic requirement (to cover one’s head). There is no theological argument even in the most conservative interpretation of the Quran.

“It’s men saying, ‘I cover her because she is my property.’”

The mosque has received lots of criticism from many Muslim bodies for this and other taboos.

Turkey’s main Muslim authority, Diyanet, has called the mosque an experiment “aimed at nothing more than depraving and ruining religion.”

Turkey’s Sabah newspaper has also called the mosque practices “the so-called prayer of the perverse”.

In fact, the founder has been forced to get a round-the-clock protection from German police, The Local reports.

Ates said, “Over social media, I have received so many death threats due to the founding of the mosque that the State Office of Criminal Investigations has determined that they must protect me around the clock.”

If death threats haven't stopped her, I don't think there is anything that is going to stop her from having more liberal mosques.