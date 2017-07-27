Shocking :  This crab carries image of Jesus on its back!!!

Home > Pulse Religion >

In Washington, an ordinary looking crab turned out to extraordinary as it bore the image of Jesus on its back.

Imagine going to buy crabs and seeing something unbelievable instead?

This is exactly what happened to Regis Swanson, a Washington state park ranger, according to ChristianToday.

In her case, she went 'crabbing' and the unbelievable thing was the face of Jesus Christ. Shocking, right?

That day, Swanson woke up and went on a normal crabbing expedition, something she must have done at least a hundred times.

Unknown to her, this particular expedition would turn out to be anything but normal.

While flipping what looked like an ordinary crab, she was stunned to see the face of Jesus on its underside!!!

She shared her extraordinary encounter with KIRO-TV.

In her words, "We dropped several crab pots but didn't have any keepers until this pot was pulled up.

The crab was crawling up the cage and flipped over showing her belly when I noticed the Jesus face!"

Afterwards, she tweeted her remarkable discovery.

 

I think I would freak out if this happened to me. I imagine some might turn the crab into an idol.

This special was spotted at a beauty spot in Whidbey Island, Washington state.

Luckily for the crab, its life was spared as she threw into the water after taking the picture.

Meanwhile,  Swanson isn't the first person to have had a sighting of something 'divine.'

The image of Jesus has been spotted on a three-cheese pizza, this was sighted by an Australian man, who sold it for AUS$153 on eBay.

ALSO READ: Image of the crucifix spotted in ultra sound photo

An image of Mary was also seen on a 10-year-old grilled sandwich in 2004. The owner, a woman, sold it for $28,000 on eBay.

Recently, an image of Jesus was spotted on the wall of Holy Ghost Fire Apostolic Church, Ogunse Estate on Sagamu Road in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

This sighting turned the church into a Holy ground as worshippers trooped in to pray and touch the image.

What would you do if you saw the image of Christ or Mary on an ordinary thing?

