Saraki :  Senate President upsets Muslims, turns them against him

Saraki Senate President upsets Muslims, turns them against him

The hearts of Muslims have been broken by a recent picture of the Senate president.

Muslims are upset with Saraki play

Muslims are upset with Saraki

Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki may have succeeded in annoying Muslims.

According to Information Nigeria, Islamic followers are upset because of a picture of the Senate President and his family.

This was shared by Facebook user, IG Wala, who appeared to have a problem with the clothes won by Saraki's daughters.

From the comments, it is clear that a lot of Muslims have a problem with this.

The picture was taken at their brother’s graduation in the UK.

For some people, this is particularly upsetting because the Senate president was recently turbanned by the Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria.

Read full text of Saraki's speech at Quranic memorization competition

The turbaning ceremony took place in Kwara state in April 2017.

Do you think this picture is offensive?

More

