Religious Talk :  Should Christians support their pastors when their private lives are 'questionable'?

Marvin Sapp, a popular gospel singer, has caused some controversy with his comment.

Reacting to the success of rapper Jay-Z's "4:44" digital-only album, he suggested that people ignore the messenger and focus on the message.

Via his Instagram account, he wrote, "Not one supporter of Jay-Z (Believer or Non-Believer) questions his lifestyle, beliefs or commitment to his wife...

I believe the world gets what believers still don't or refuse to understand. #myopinionon That the message is always bigger than the messenger."

"Believers won't buy gospel music of some artist because of their presumed flaws and questionable life. Making them (the artist) bigger than the message of Christ and in doing so silencing this great gospel message musically and slowly but surely putting this industry of gospel music on life support that has the ability to impact the masses. #AgainMyOpinion

One day I pray that we all drop our rocks and remember that everyone and I mean everyone that God used in scripture was flawed and or had issues that weren't Jesus Christ and that's why we needed his redemptive work in our lives. However even with their flaws and all God used them to deliver a message of hope and healing. Support the Message of gospel music and let's keep it alive."

This started a huge conversation on July 7, 2017, as people either agreed or seriously disagreed.

Steven Dinwiddie, a pastor and teacher at New Seasons Christian Ministries was on the opposing team.

He wrote, "I don't agree we cannot conform to the world and win the world. Jay-Z preaches and lives his lifestyle. We need to preach and live ours."

Actress Zondra Wilson‏ said, "I agree with you! I get what bishop is saying, however, you can't compare the world and the Church. We are held to a higher standard."

What do you think?