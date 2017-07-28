Home > Pulse Religion >

Religious studies drama isn’t an attempt to Islamize Nigeria

CRK How we know religious studies drama isn’t an attempt to Islamize Nigeria

Turns out the controversy is unnecessary since the amendment to the curriculum in 2012 was approved by Christians.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
According to the minister of Education, the religious studies drama involving Christian leaders and the new curriculum is unnecessary play

According to the minister of Education, the religious studies drama involving Christian leaders and the new curriculum is unnecessary

(goldmyne)

CRK/IRK This religious drama is finally coming to an end
Oyedepo, Adeboye Top Christian leaders join religious studies drama
Religious Crisis How this CRK, IRK saga fuels the pre-existing tension in Nigeria
CRK Saga CAN drags Senate into religious studies drama
CRK Saga Why does it always have to be us against them?
Kumuyi Nobody can Islamise Nigeria - Pastor says
Buhari 'President is not Islamising Nigeria' - Group
Sultan of Sokoto 'Why are Muslims more marginalised in Nigeria?', monarch asks
Pulse Nigeria Poll 61% say Muslims are NOT more marginalised in Nigeria
Pulse Opinion Why 'Islamic scholars' are always in the news for the wrong reasons
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The change to the nine-year Basic Education Curriculum has been a major concern for Christian leaders.

A lot of people felt that the decision to have the Islamic Religious Knowledge, IRK, and Christian Religious Knowledge, CRK, under Religion and National Values, instead of leaving them as separate subjects was a major attempt to ‘Islamize Nigeria.’

This change in curriculum has got everyone upset play

This change in curriculum has got everyone upset

(nairaland)

 

This revised curriculum also had Arabic and French languages as electives. Having Arabic as an elective, combined with the removal of CRK as a separate subject, got everyone upset.

The Internet went wild as people threatened the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for attempting to Islamize the country.

Apostle Suleman has accused Buhari of trying to Islamise Nigeria with this new curriculum play

Apostle Suleman has accused Buhari of trying to Islamise Nigeria with this new curriculum

(nigerianbulletin)

ALSO READ: Adeboye, Oyedepo, other top Christian leaders join religious studies drama

According to a new statement by Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, all the uproar was unnecessary.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, says it makes no sense that people would think that the revised curriculum is an attempt to Islamize Nigeria play

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, says it makes no sense that people would think that the revised curriculum is an attempt to Islamize Nigeria

(punch)

 

Premium Times reports that he said that there is no proof that the amended curriculum was an attempt to Islamise the country.

His explanation is that the curriculum, introduced in 2012 and implemented in 2014, had been approved by Christians.

The new curriculum that has CRK and IRK grouped under Religion and National Values has been a bone of contention play

The new curriculum that has CRK and IRK grouped under Religion and National Values has been a bone of contention

(nigerianbulletin)

These Christians were former President Goodluck Jonathan, the minister of basic education at that time, Nyesom Wike, and Godswill Obioma, the ex-chairman of the National Education Research and Development Council.

“It is very absurd that anybody would think these officials wanted to Islamize Nigeria," he added.

Basically, he is saying that the fact that Christians, not Muslims, were the ones to approve the revised curriculum is the proof that it was NOT an attempt to Islamize Nigeria.

Just so you know, the curriculum was amended to reduce the number of subjects and improve the quality of education in Nigeria.

Pastors Adeboye and Kumuyi are against the new curriculum play

Pastors Adeboye and Kumuyi are against the new curriculum

(pmnewsnigeria)

Mr Obioma explained the need for the change during the launch of the revised curriculum in 2014.

In his words, “After the assessment, we discovered that the subjects offered were many. We presented the issue at the Presidential summit on Restoration, Reclamation and Sustenance of the quality of Education in Nigeria. NERDC was directed by the Federal Government to revise the nine-year BEC in terms of its subject, between six and 13, and it should then be in line with the global best practices, taking into account local needs.”

Obioma explains need for the change in curriculum play

Obioma explains need for the change in curriculum

(nta)

 

The former NERDC chairman also announced the development of Teacher’s Guide for each subject.

He said,“In order to ensure uniform implementation, the NERDC has developed a Teacher’s Guide for each subject listed. The Teacher’s Guides are intended to enhance the effective delivery as well as eliminate ambiguities in the teaching of the curriculum.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing controversy over the curriculum has forced the Federal Government to order NERDC  to revise the curriculum.

CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, says the new curriculum is bad for Nigeria play

CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, says the new curriculum is bad for Nigeria

(guardian)

 

NERDC has been ordered to reinstate CRK and IRK as separate subjects. Mr Adamu gave the order during a meeting with stakeholders in Abuja.

amended curriculum play

amended curriculum

(nerdc)

 

Represented by Anthony Anwukah, minister of state for education, he said, “There is this controversy over the merger of CRK and IRK in the school curriculum.

“There were complaints by parents that children were overloaded with so many subjects and the recommendation then was to merge one or two subjects.

“Unfortunately, water and oil were merged together and it is not working.

“So, to save ourselves the agony, the two subjects should be separated. We push that to the NERDC.”

In no time, CRK will be reinstated as a separate subject and the religious studies drama will finally be put to rest.

More

CRK Saga Should we stop teaching religion in schools?
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Just So You Know These 5 popular sayings do NOT exist in the Biblebullet
2 Shocking This crab carries image of Jesus on its back!!!bullet
3 Beware Demons now exist on apps!bullet

Pulse Religion

You don't just need the Bible on Sundays, you need it every single day of your life!
Real Talk If you aren't studying the Word every single day, you are in trouble!
Bishop's advice to youths is the only thing we need to hear this week
Oyedepo Bishop's advice to youths is the only thing we need to hear this week
Christian breaks Internet by praying with Muslims in Jerusalem
Religious Tolerance Christian breaks Internet by praying with Muslims in Jerusalem
Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin matchmaking the willing singles
For Singles This Pastor has exactly what you are looking for