Rayouf Alhumedhi :  This 16-year-old Muslim is responsible for Apple's first ever Hijab emoji

Rayouf Alhumedhi's plan to have Muslim women represented in emojis has been realised.

On July 17, 2017, Apple CEO, Tim Cook announced plans to release the first ever Hijab emoji. The announcement was made in honour of the World Emoji Day.

Congratulations to @rayoufalh! The teenager's #hijabemoji design has been approved by .@unicode, representing milli… https://t.co/EhiOsO9ToF — Accenture (@Accenture) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

While we appreciate the tech company for the religious diversity, it is important that we do not forget Alhumedhi.

For those who don't know, she is the 16-year-old Saudi girl responsible for the Hijab emoji.

In 2016, Alhumedhi noticed the absence of her kind, Muslims, in emojis.

According to the then 15-year-old, she felt disturbed that female Muslims did not have any emojis that represented them.

Speaking with the Washington Post, the Saudi teenager said, "My friends, who don’t wear the headscarf, they found something.

“For me? I had to opt to not use an image of a woman wearing a headscarf. Because there isn’t one.”

In another interview with CNN, she said, “My friends and I were creating a group chat on WhatsApp and I obviously had no emoji to represent me.”

“The fact that there wasn’t an emoji to represent me and the millions of other hijabi women across the world was baffling to me.

“I really had no initial idea in my mind of what it was supposed to look like, I just wanted it to be available in different skin tones — millions of women from different races do wear it.”

Some might ask, 'Why is the absence of special emojis of women in hijab such a big deal?'

It is a big deal because emojis have been called “the world’s fastest growing language." Thus, everyone should be represented in this language.

Alhumedhi, who lives in Germany, immediately took matters into her own hands.

At first, she tried to reach Apple customer service. Through Mashable, she realised that she could write to Unicode Consortium, a not-for-profit organisation that standardises text on computers.

At the organisation, her idea gained the support of the co-founder of online discussion forum Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, graphic designer Aphelandra Messer, and journalist Jennifer 8. Lee, who is part of Unicode’s emoji subcommittee.

According to the Pew Research Center, there are about 1.6 billion Muslims in the world. Out of these people, there are a lot of women who choose to wear a headscarf.

Citing this, Alhumedhi's proposal states, “With this enormous number of people, not a single space on the keyboard is reserved for them.”

She proposed designing both the headscarf emoji, adding that hijab serves as ‘an integral aspect of women’s lives.’

In a Reddit “Ask Me Anything”, Alhumedhi took the opportunity to answer questions on the need for the hijab emoji.

She said, “Might seem baffling, but when I wear the headscarf I actually feel liberated because I’m in control of what I want to cover.

“The headscarf allows for people to see past a woman’s beauty and see her for her knowledge.”

The 16-year-old Saudi girl's efforts have clearly paid off as her idea will soon become a reality.

Alhumedhi, who now lives in Vienna, has reacted to the good news in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, July 18th.

She said that she saw the new emoji for the first time when a friend sent her a message with a link to a BuzzFeed article.

In her words, “I got the news just like everybody else!”

“I’m really happy with what it looks like.

“I saw so many ideas, different colours and styles but I didn’t know what it would finally look like. I’m just so excited because it’s finally came out after all the work, all the writing.”

Reflecting on what it took to make this a reality, Alhumedhi said, “I did it very quickly. I did not understand how big a deal this was.”

While Alhumedhi is aware that the emoji might annoy some people, she hopes that it makes others, particularly Muslims, happy.

She said, “It will cause controversy. Some people will try and pervert it, use the emoji in a hurtful way to perpetuate stereotypes.

“But overall, I think the Muslim community will benefit from it. Even if only in terms of representation. It’s only an emoji. It’s not a game changer. But it will make people happy. I hope so.”

As she predicted, not everyone is happy that Apple is actually making an emoji for Muslim women.

Rawstory reports that people are freaking out over the new hijab emoji.

One upset user tweeted directly at Apple CEO writing, “The hijab is a symbol of oppression. By including it as an emoji you are showing your support for the oppression of women.”

Another writes, "Creeping sharia."

Richard (@1RTFULDODGER) said, "Headscaffs? Lol now that’s funny. I guess we shall be seeing explosive vests as back packs next!"

He was supported by another, who said, "Wow. Oppression by emoji. That’s a new one. Diiissssgrace."

Still, it's important to note that there are many others who are happy with this new development.

Regardless of the unhappy people, I think the representation of Muslim women in emojis is a great thing. Don't you agree?

The hijab emoji, along with other new ones for breastfeeding, a sandwich, and even a T-Rex, will be released later this year.