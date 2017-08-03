Home > Pulse Religion >

Prophet Muhammad :  5 ways God’s messenger tells Muslims to treat Christians

Prophet Muhammad 5 ways God’s messenger tells Muslims to treat Christians

See five ways that Prophet Muhammad tells Muslims to respect, protect and treat Christians.

  • Published:
God’s messenger tells Muslims how to treat Christians play

God’s messenger tells Muslims how to treat Christians

(billionbibles)

Ramadan Muslims help re-build Church
Ramadan Non-muslim students join fast
Islamic Teaching "Beware of your friend"
Islamic Daily Reminder "Sunan to protect yourself from the evil eye"
Islamic Daily Reminder "Sunnah of siwaak"
Islamic Daily Reminder "Sunnah of the forenoon prayer"
Introduction to Ramadan 101 Why do Muslims fast?
Islamic Daily Reminder "Sunan relating to sexual intimacy issues and prohibitions"
Islamic Daily Reminder "Sunnah of the prayer of seeking guidance"
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A lot of people are familiar with the 'love your neighbour'concept.

Just so you know, this is is not restricted to Christianity. Islam, through Prophet Muhammad, also offers some advice on how Muslims should behave towards others.

Contrary to popular belief, Muslims aren't ordered to take the lives of Christians and non-believers. They are actually advised to treat them properly.

God’s messenger tells Muslims how to treat Christians play

God’s messenger tells Muslims how to treat Christians

(pinterest)

Here are five ways Muslims are told to treat Christians.

1. “No Christian shall be brought by force to confess Islam, and no disputes except over the better things shall be envisaged in with them. Muslims shall extend over the Christians everywhere the arm of mercy and kindness, protecting them from the exactions of oppressors.” (The Covenant of the Prophet Muhammad with the Christians of Persia)

2. “If the Christians seek the help and assistance of the Muslims in order to repair their churches and their convents or to arrange matters pertaining to their affairs and religion, they, [the Muslims], must help and support them.” (The Covenant of the Prophet Muhammad with the Christians of the World)

God’s messenger tells Muslims how to treat Christians play

God’s messenger tells Muslims how to treat Christians

(pinterest)

 

3. “If anyone is unjust and unkind to the Christians he will be guilty of disobeying the Prophet of God.” (The Covenant of the Prophet Muhammad with the Assyrian Christians)

4. “The Muslims must not abandon the Christians, neglect them, and leave them without help and assistance since I have made this pact with them on behalf of Allah to ensure that whatever good befell Muslims it would befall them as well and that whatever harm befell Muslims would befall them as well.” (The Covenant of the Prophet Muhammad with the Christians of Najran)

God’s messenger tells Muslims how to treat Christians play

God’s messenger tells Muslims how to treat Christians

(pinterest)

 

5. “If a Christian woman enters a Muslim household, she shall be received with kindness, and she shall be given opportunity to pray in her church; there shall be no dispute between her and a man who loves her religion. Whoever contravenes the covenant of Allah and acts to the contrary is a rebel against his covenant and his messenger.” (The Covenant of the Prophet Muhammad with the Monks of Mount Sinai)

These were all taken from various Muslim biographies of Prophet Muhammad.

More

Ramadan Cleric urges Muslims to assist less privileged
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Oyedepo Bishop's advice to youths is the only thing we need to hear this...bullet
2 Just So You Know These 5 popular sayings do NOT exist in the Biblebullet
3 CAC 7 outstanding things about this churchbullet

Pulse Religion

Every year, Muslims go for hajj pilgrimage
2017 Hajj Kwara board disqualifies 3 pregnant women
2016 Hajj: Saudi Authority commends Nigerian Pilgrims
2017 Hajj Kwara to transport first batch of intending pilgrims
Cleric says God is the key to a successful marriage
Divorce Rev. says couples need pre-marriage counselling
Ateş, founder of liberal mosque,wants to have more taboo-breaking places of worship
Taboo-Breaking Mosque Muslim feminist plans to open more liberal places of worship