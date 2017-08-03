Prophet Muhammad :  5 ways God’s messenger tells Muslims to treat Christians

A lot of people are familiar with the 'love your neighbour'concept.

Just so you know, this is is not restricted to Christianity. Islam, through Prophet Muhammad, also offers some advice on how Muslims should behave towards others.

Contrary to popular belief, Muslims aren't ordered to take the lives of Christians and non-believers. They are actually advised to treat them properly.

Here are five ways Muslims are told to treat Christians.

1. “No Christian shall be brought by force to confess Islam, and no disputes except over the better things shall be envisaged in with them. Muslims shall extend over the Christians everywhere the arm of mercy and kindness, protecting them from the exactions of oppressors.” (The Covenant of the Prophet Muhammad with the Christians of Persia)

2. “If the Christians seek the help and assistance of the Muslims in order to repair their churches and their convents or to arrange matters pertaining to their affairs and religion, they, [the Muslims], must help and support them.” (The Covenant of the Prophet Muhammad with the Christians of the World)

3. “If anyone is unjust and unkind to the Christians he will be guilty of disobeying the Prophet of God.” (The Covenant of the Prophet Muhammad with the Assyrian Christians)

4. “The Muslims must not abandon the Christians, neglect them, and leave them without help and assistance since I have made this pact with them on behalf of Allah to ensure that whatever good befell Muslims it would befall them as well and that whatever harm befell Muslims would befall them as well.” (The Covenant of the Prophet Muhammad with the Christians of Najran)

5. “If a Christian woman enters a Muslim household, she shall be received with kindness, and she shall be given opportunity to pray in her church; there shall be no dispute between her and a man who loves her religion. Whoever contravenes the covenant of Allah and acts to the contrary is a rebel against his covenant and his messenger.” (The Covenant of the Prophet Muhammad with the Monks of Mount Sinai)

These were all taken from various Muslim biographies of Prophet Muhammad.