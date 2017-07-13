Home > Pulse Religion >

Muslim Gay Marriage :  Will Islam accept homosexuality anytime soon?

Muslim Gay Marriage Will Islam accept homosexuality anytime soon?

Jahed Choudhury,  UK's first married gay Muslim, has argued that God made him the way that he is. Is this a sign that Islam may change it's stance on Homosexuality?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Newlywed argues that you can be a Muslim as well as a gay person play

Newlywed argues that you can be a Muslim as well as a gay person

(theindependent)

Lazarus Mouka 10 deadly sins by Lords Chosen's Senior Pastor
Vatican News Gays cannot enter Catholic priesthood
Jide Macaulay Nigeria's openly gay pastor says homosexuality is a gift from God
Shocking 2 lesbian nuns tie the knot in Italy
Preach Tolerance African gays make simple request to pope
Homosexuality 'Sex in a committed gay or lesbian relationship is not bad', Anglican archbishop says
Homosexuality "GAY means God Adores You, God Accepts You", Nigerian pastor declares
In United States of America United Methodist Church appoints first gay bishop
Homosexuality Nigerian gay pastor advises against hiding one's true identity
ISIS 'Pope Francis is our chief enemy', terrorist group says
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Most religions are clear on where they stand on homosexuality and Islam is no different.

On this subject, the Qu'ran says, "Punish both of those among you who are guilty of this sin, then if they repent and mend their ways, leave them alone. For Allah is always ready to accept repentance. He is All-Compassionate." (Q4:16) 

Islam does not approve of homosexuality play

Islam does not approve of homosexuality

(slideshare)

 

Another verse reads, "Do you commit such immorality as no one has preceded you with from among the worlds? Indeed, you approach men with desire, instead of women. Rather, you are a transgressing people."(Q 7: 80-81)

With these verses, it is clear that homosexuality has no place in Islam.

ALSO READ: Homosexuality is one of Pastor Lazarus Mouka's 10 deadly sins

This explains why the Internet went crazy when Jahed Choudhury, a Muslim, tied the knot with another man! This made him the first Muslim to have a same-sex marriage in the United Kingdom.

play

 

He got married to his partner, Sean Rogan, in a low-key ceremony at Walsall registry office on July 11, 2017.

play (the independent)

 

According to him, his husband is his 'guardian angel' because he came at a low point in his life.

Describing how they met, the newly wed 24-year-old said their first meeting was as he was crying on a bench in Darlaston, West Midlands. This was shortly after leaving the hospital where he had been treated for an overdose.

He said, "It was outside Asda of all places. He came up to me and asked if I was OK. I thought he was my guardian angel.

I had been crying privately to myself, although I was screaming inside."

Newlywed argues that you can be a Muslim as well as a gay person play

Newlywed argues that you can be a Muslim as well as a gay person

(omarshahid)

 

But when I came out of hospital [after the overdose] I had started to think "enough is enough".

Every time I feel down he says to me "don't feel bad" and says a lot of people feel the same as me."

After that meeting, they went to the cinema. Eventually, they dated, and started living together in 2015. Choudhury proposed on his husband's birthday in 2016.

Couple tie the knot in Britain's first ever gay Muslim wedding play

Couple tie the knot in Britain's first ever gay Muslim wedding

(christiantoday)

 

To disapproving people,  Choudhury says that you can be a Muslim as well as a gay person.

His argument is that God made him the way he is because he tried to change but just could not escape his feelings.

The newlywed said, "I knew I was gay at about six or seven, but I was taught it was wrong so I just kept it hidden."

"I did anything to try and change how I felt. I prayed, I read the Koran and went to pilgrimage."

"My religion will never change. God's in my heart'.

'My mother tells me "God made you like this - you have love for God".

Newlywed argues that you can be a Muslim as well as a gay person play

Newlywed argues that you can be a Muslim as well as a gay person

(musicjinni)

 

He added,  “They think it's a disease and can be cured, some of my family still call it a phase.

“I want to say to all people going through the same thing that's it's okay – we're going to show the whole world that you can be gay and Muslim.”

Newlywed argues that you can be a Muslim as well as a gay person play

Newlywed argues that you can be a Muslim as well as a gay person

(chickzrule)

 

His husband, 19-year-old Rogan, said: “Being gay’s not wrong, it’s not ‘a phase'. People just need a bit of support.”

In spite of these, Muslims have refused to support this union.

The Independent reports that the couple has received a lot of insults from fellow believers online.

One person wrote, “You Can’t Be A Gay Muslim, If You Are Than Your Not A Muslim.

“Islam Forbids This, I’m not saying they should Split up and Be Straight Which is the right thing to do, what I’m saying is they can’t be Muslim If they are Gay.”

Islam does not approve of homosexuality play

Islam does not approve of homosexuality

(youtube)

Another said: "It's like eating meat and calling myself a vegetarian you are not Muslims."

One person said, "They are not Muslims, we don't have gays and lesbians."

These comments certainly go with what the Qu'ran says about homosexuality.

I am not a Muslim but one thing I know about the Holy Book is very strict. In it, things are either permissible or not, there is no middle ground, no room for interpretation. So if it calls homosexuality a "sin," then that is what it is.

In some countries, the punishment for homosexuality is getting flogged play

In some countries, the punishment for homosexuality is getting flogged

(wikiislam)

 

Still, there are people like Choudhury who believe that there is room for it in Islam.

Imam Daayiee Abdullah, who is openly gay, is one of those people. He believes that the issue is how people choose to interpret the Qu'ran.

His argument is that "there is nothing wrong with Quran. The problem is with how people have interpreted it."

Imam Daayiee Abdullah and Reverend Dwayne Johnson discussing religion and LGBT rights in the U.S. play

Imam Daayiee Abdullah and Reverend Dwayne Johnson discussing religion and LGBT rights in the U.S.

(pinknews)

 

With Choudhury as UK's first married gay Muslim, is Islam going to accept homosexuality anytime soon?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Rwanda Citizens pray where Virgin Mary 'appeared' to schoolgirlsbullet
2 Oyedepo, Adeboye Top Christian leaders join religious studies dramabullet
3 RCCG 7 interesting things you may not know about this churchbullet

Pulse Religion

Pope Francis has ordered rebel priests in Nigeria to write to him personally pledging "total obedience" following the spat over the Vatican's choice of local bishop
Pope Francis Pontiff expands criteria for sainthood
Should Christians support their pastors when their private lives are 'questionable'?
Apostle Suleman Should Christians support their pastors when their private lives are 'questionable'?
Pastor E.A Adeboye has rained curses on kidnappers and cults
Adeboye RCCG G.O  is the latest pastor to curse criminals
Hang in there with these Bible verses
What To Read 5 encouraging Bible verses for Christian singles