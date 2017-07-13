Muslim Gay Marriage :  Will Islam accept homosexuality anytime soon?

Most religions are clear on where they stand on homosexuality and Islam is no different.

On this subject, the Qu'ran says, "Punish both of those among you who are guilty of this sin, then if they repent and mend their ways, leave them alone. For Allah is always ready to accept repentance. He is All-Compassionate." (Q4:16)

Another verse reads, "Do you commit such immorality as no one has preceded you with from among the worlds? Indeed, you approach men with desire, instead of women. Rather, you are a transgressing people."(Q 7: 80-81)

With these verses, it is clear that homosexuality has no place in Islam.

This explains why the Internet went crazy when Jahed Choudhury, a Muslim, tied the knot with another man! This made him the first Muslim to have a same-sex marriage in the United Kingdom.

He got married to his partner, Sean Rogan, in a low-key ceremony at Walsall registry office on July 11, 2017.

According to him, his husband is his 'guardian angel' because he came at a low point in his life.

Describing how they met, the newly wed 24-year-old said their first meeting was as he was crying on a bench in Darlaston, West Midlands. This was shortly after leaving the hospital where he had been treated for an overdose.

He said, "It was outside Asda of all places. He came up to me and asked if I was OK. I thought he was my guardian angel.

I had been crying privately to myself, although I was screaming inside."

But when I came out of hospital [after the overdose] I had started to think "enough is enough".

Every time I feel down he says to me "don't feel bad" and says a lot of people feel the same as me."

After that meeting, they went to the cinema. Eventually, they dated, and started living together in 2015. Choudhury proposed on his husband's birthday in 2016.

To disapproving people, Choudhury says that you can be a Muslim as well as a gay person.

His argument is that God made him the way he is because he tried to change but just could not escape his feelings.

The newlywed said, "I knew I was gay at about six or seven, but I was taught it was wrong so I just kept it hidden."

"I did anything to try and change how I felt. I prayed, I read the Koran and went to pilgrimage."

"My religion will never change. God's in my heart'.

'My mother tells me "God made you like this - you have love for God".

He added, “They think it's a disease and can be cured, some of my family still call it a phase.

“I want to say to all people going through the same thing that's it's okay – we're going to show the whole world that you can be gay and Muslim.”

His husband, 19-year-old Rogan, said: “Being gay’s not wrong, it’s not ‘a phase'. People just need a bit of support.”

In spite of these, Muslims have refused to support this union.

The Independent reports that the couple has received a lot of insults from fellow believers online.

One person wrote, “You Can’t Be A Gay Muslim, If You Are Than Your Not A Muslim.

“Islam Forbids This, I’m not saying they should Split up and Be Straight Which is the right thing to do, what I’m saying is they can’t be Muslim If they are Gay.”

Another said: "It's like eating meat and calling myself a vegetarian you are not Muslims."

One person said, "They are not Muslims, we don't have gays and lesbians."

These comments certainly go with what the Qu'ran says about homosexuality.

I am not a Muslim but one thing I know about the Holy Book is very strict. In it, things are either permissible or not, there is no middle ground, no room for interpretation. So if it calls homosexuality a "sin," then that is what it is.

Still, there are people like Choudhury who believe that there is room for it in Islam.

Imam Daayiee Abdullah, who is openly gay, is one of those people. He believes that the issue is how people choose to interpret the Qu'ran.

His argument is that "there is nothing wrong with Quran. The problem is with how people have interpreted it."

With Choudhury as UK's first married gay Muslim, is Islam going to accept homosexuality anytime soon?