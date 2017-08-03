Home > Pulse Religion >

Kumuyi :  Everyone needs to hear Deeper Life G.O’s latest sermon

The latest sermon from Deeper Life G.O touches on an important subject for Christians and non-believers alike.

Pastor Williams F. Kumuyi has a sermon that everyone needs to hear.

Speaking at various crusades, the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church urged people to give up on sin, Naijachurchnews reports.

He warned them of the consequences of sin while advising the worshippers to stop being preoccupied with temporary things.

Kumuyi urged everyone to repent and embrace the redemptive power of Jesus Christ.

He added that accepting Jesus as their personal Saviour would ensure great days, happiness on earth and eternity in heaven.

Eyewitnesses report that this sermon caused over 100,000 people to become born again.

Reportedly, there were also a lot of miracles at the crusades at selected cities in the South-South Geo-political zone.

These cities included Yenogoa in Bayelsa State; Ovwian in Delta State; Oluku in Edo State; Ikom in Cross River State; Eket in Akwa Ibom State; and Ahoada in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Kumuyi has preached like this.

In 2015, the Deeper Life pastor advised Nigerians to avoid night clubs, cultism and other social vices.

Just like the message above, he urged people to surrender to Jesus Christ.

This message was preached at a city-wide crusade in Agege, Lagos State.

Divorce Rev. says couples need pre-marriage counselling