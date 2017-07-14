Home > Pulse Religion >

In Berlin :  Taboo mosque will remain whether Muslims like it or not

In this liberal mosque, men and women pray side by side. It also has female imams. Do you approve?

Ateş, founder of liberal mosque, says nothing is going to stop the place from remaining open play

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The Ibn-Rushd-Goethe Mosque, a place known for it's 'uncommon practices,'  is going to stay open no matter what.

Independent reports that the founder of the liberal mosque has vowed to keep it open even in the face of so much hate.

In an interview with The Guardian, Seyran Ates revealed that the liberal mosque gets a lot of criticism from conservative Muslims.

Lawyer and women's rights activist Seyran Ates opened the Ibn-Rushd-Goethe-Mosque with words of welcome before Christian and Jewish guests and a large media contingent play

(AFP)

 

She also said that she receives death threats on a daily basis. Yet, the Turkish-born lawyer and women’s rights campaigner say none of these is stopping the mosque.

Ates said that “3,000 emails a day full of hate” is not changing her mind.

She added, "The pushback I am getting makes me feel that I am doing the right thing. God is loving and merciful – otherwise, he wouldn’t have turned me into the person I am.”

The determined lady also revealed that she is motivated by "300 emails per day." These encouraging emails come from far away places like Australia and Algeria.

Ates is 54 years old but this is not stopping her from becoming an Imam. She is currently receiving her training for this position.

Seyran Ates -- who has campaigned against forced marriages, domestic violence and so-called "honour killings" among Muslim migrants -- said the project was eight years in the making play

(AFP)

 

At Ates' mosque, anyone from Sunni or Shiite worshippers to members of the LGBTQ community is welcome.

The only people that are rejected are those wearing the burqa or the niqab. This is because the founder describes this as a “political statement”.

The liberal mosque, named after a Muslim philosopher and a German writer, was opened on June 16, 2017.

That day, the Friday prayers were led by a male and a female imam in a building that is shared by a Protestant church.

Since it's opening, it has been criticised by Dar al-Ifta al-Masriyyah, an Egypt’s state-run Islamic organisation.

According to this organisation, this mosque is bad because Islam does not allow men and women to pray together.

The mosque has also been condemned by Diyanet, Turkey’s religious authority.

It said that its practices “do not align with Islam's fundamental resources, principles of worship, methodology or experience of more than 14 centuries, and are experiments aimed at nothing more than depraving and ruining religion".

Founded by Seyran Ates, the mosque aims to establish a humanistic, secular and liberal reading of Islam play

(AFP)

 

Turkey's pro-government Sabah newspaper also called the mosque practices "the so-called prayer of the perverse".

The German government has also reacted to the controversy.

Martin Schaefer, spokesman for the country's Foreign Ministry said, "I want to be very clear in rejecting all comments that clearly intend to deprive people in Germany of their right to freely exercise their religion and to limit the right to free expression of opinion."

Do you approve of this liberal mosque?

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

