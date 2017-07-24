For Singles :  This Pastor has exactly what you are looking for

Every week, I think to myself, 'I have seen it all,' Yet every time I am presented with evidence that proves me wrong.

This time, it's a church in Delta state where singles get to choose who their spouses will be.

'What, are you serious?' I can hear someone ask. Yes, I am serious, as serious as heart attack.

In a viral Youtube video, that has been viewed over 100,000 times, we see Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin tell, scratch that, he orders single men and women to choose whomever they like for instant marriage.

During a church service, the Prophet invites a single lady, asks her if she wants to get married. Of course, she says yes.

Then, he tells her to choose any man from the crowd and he would wed them immediately.

The lady searches but is unable to find a man of her choice. Immediately, Prophet Fufeyin tells her that her demonic mark is blocking her husband. He goes on to add this.

“Those ones coming only chop and go. How many men don chop you?” he asks. To this, she says many men.

Single men were arranged before her. Still, none of these men is good enough for her.

Prophet Fufeyin kicks things up a notch by asking all the single men to file out. Then, he instructs all the spinsters to line up behind the men that they want.

In his words, "If anybody wants to marry anyone here, come and touch the person; any person you like. We cannot allow women to be like this forever. I want to marry for these people.

Look at your back. I give you people from now till month ending to screen your wives. Nobody should go and meet for night o.”

It goes downhill from here.

This strange matchmaking went down in Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State.

So, single men and women, what are you waiting for?

Rush down, pick out your husband/wife and this Pastor will wed you on the spot.