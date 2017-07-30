Home > Pulse Religion >

Divorce :  Rev. says couples need pre-marriage counselling

Divorce Rev. says couples need pre-marriage counselling

He said that the church should be seriously concerned about the success of its members’ marriages.

  • Published:
Cleric says God is the key to a successful marriage play

Cleric says God is the key to a successful marriage

(pairedlife)

Rev. Sam, Nike Adeyemi Daystar pastors are proof that you need God for a successful marriage
What To Read 15 Bible verses on how to have a successful marriage
Chris Oyakhilome Ex wife of clergyman reportedly remarries
Chris Oyakhilome Christ Embassy G.O says divorce is not for Christians
Pope Francis Pontiff calls for compassionate Church open to "imperfect" Catholics
Wrong Prophecy? Couple, whose marriage was prophesied by their pastor, gets divorced after 3 years
How Much Is Too Much? 10 things the bible says about alcohol
Bible What the Holy Book says about dating
Anita Oyakhilome First photos after divorce
Pope Francis "Divorced people who remarry will not be excommunicated from Church"
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A cleric, Rev. Ayo Oladapo has urged church leaders to regularly organise marriage counselling and seminars in order to reduce the divorce rate in Nigeria.

Oladapo, the state chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ondo State Chapter, gave the advice in Ondo on Saturday at the wedding ceremony of Mr Adetosho Adejumobi and Miss Duwon Eshofonie.

The cleric, who joined the couple together, said that church leaders needed to harp on the importance and relevance of pre-marriage counselling for intending couple.

According to him, many couples are unaware of the basic requirements that can sustain a peaceful and blissful marriage.

He said that the church should be seriously concerned about the success of its members’ marriages.

The CAN chairman admonished couples to always be grounded in the word of God, which he said was the only effective way to sustain a marriage.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Dr Dupe Eshofonie, the Permanent Secretary of Ondo State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that marriage could only be successful when the parties involved overlooked each other's faults.

Eshofonie, who is the bride’s mother, said that in spite of the challenges that might be faced in marriage, divorce should not be an option.

Earlier, the presiding pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ondo, Rev. Michael Abodunrin, in his sermon, stated that marriage was only for mature people who must believe in the institution.

Abodunrin, who read from Hebrew Chapter 13 verse 4 and 11 Kings Chapter 6 verses 24 to 25 in the holy Bible, said that parties in marriage should not be forced or cajoled into it.

He, therefore, urged the new couple to use the Bible as their daily guide and life manual for sustainable peace and fruitfulness desired.

More

Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal The gift that keeps on giving
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Just So You Know These 5 popular sayings do NOT exist in the Biblebullet
2 Beware Demons now exist on apps!bullet
3 Taboo-Breaking Mosque Muslim feminist plans to open more liberal...bullet

Pulse Religion

Check off these five things on your checklist before you travel
Hajj 2017 5 must-have items for every pilgrim
According to the minister of Education, the religious studies drama involving Christian leaders and the new curriculum is unnecessary
CRK Here is how we know religious studies drama isn’t an attempt to Islamize Nigeria
You don't just need the Bible on Sundays, you need it every single day of your life!
Real Talk If you aren't studying the Word every single day, you are in trouble!
One of these ordinary looking crabs turned out to have the image of Jesus on it's back
Shocking This crab carries image of Jesus on its back!!!