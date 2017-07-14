Home > Pulse Religion >

CRK Saga :  CAN drags Senate into religious studies drama

CRK Saga CAN drags Senate into religious studies drama

The Senate is currently involved in the ongoing controversy over the new curriculum.

  • Published:
Saraki had a visit from CAN delegates concerning the ongoing religious studies drama play

Saraki had a visit from CAN delegates concerning the ongoing religious studies drama

(abubakarbukolasaraki)

Oyedepo, Adeboye Top Christian leaders join religious studies drama
CRK Saga Why does it always have to be us against them?
Religious Crisis How this CRK, IRK saga fuels the pre-existing tension in Nigeria
CRK Saga Should we stop teaching religion in schools?
In Ondo CAN preaches religious tolerance among Nigerians
In Abuja Northern CAN calls for unity, peaceful agitation
Godwin Obaseki Edo Govt to partner with CAN to address socio-economic challenges
Religious Violence Christian leaders blame Goodluck Jonathan for killings
In Kaduna Muslim Association promises commitment to lasting peace
CAN Christian organisation settles lingering court case amicably
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has succeeded in dragging the Nigerian Senate into the ongoing religious studies drama.

On July 12, 2017, CAN representatives visited the Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki in Abuja.

The CAN National President, Dr Supo Ayokunle, was represented by the leader of the delegation, Prof. Charles Adeyinka Adisa.

CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, says the new curriculum is bad for Nigeria play

CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, says the new curriculum is bad for Nigeria

(guardian)

 

During the visit, CAN urged the National Assembly to step in and ensure the “abolition of obnoxious laws that infringe on freedom of worship.” 

Top Christian leaders are against the new curriculum play

Top Christian leaders are against the new curriculum

(goldmyne)

 

Saraki responded by saying that the Senate would carry out an investigation. He also advised CAN and other stakeholders to remain calm.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Mohammed Isa, the Senate president made explanations for the new policy.

He said: “As leaders, we must continue to seek and find solutions to problems. You will remember that in 2010, the past administration came up with reforms on how to reduce the number of subjects at the basic education level.

“There were about 20 subjects at that time, and subsequently they were reduced to 12. In the process of implementing that reforms, we have this problem. Why I am saying this, is so we don’t leave here and believe that it was done to favour one religion over the other.

“Now the reform is clearly not working. So our responsibility is to look into that reform and make it work. I am sure that there was no intention to make one group feel disadvantaged with this new school curriculum.

"This is why this Senate will direct our Committee on education to look at the reform and find out why it is not working with the relevant stakeholders.”

Senate President, Bukola Saraki play

Bukola Saraki has promised that the Senate would carry out an investigation into the new education curriculum

(Premium Times)

This visit comes after the leadership of CAN has sent a letter to Saraki on the new education curriculum which was referred to as 'obnoxious, offensive and provocative.'

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has kicked against the new education curriculum.

Vanguard reports that with a unanimous voice vote, the House proposed that Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) should be left as a stand-alone subject.

This change in curriculum has got everyone upset play

This change in curriculum has got everyone upset

(nairaland)

Basically, the lawmakers all agreed that Islamic Religious Knowledge (IRK) and CRK should be taught separately. This goes against the new curriculum that CRK and IRK under Religious and National Values Education (RVE).

Civic Education, Social Studies and Security Education are also under RVE.

Students have a new curriculum with CRK and IRK grouped under Religion and National Values play

Students have a new curriculum with CRK and IRK grouped under Religion and National Values

(nigerianbulletin)

 

The vote was followed by a motion, titled “Call to make Civic Education an optional instead of a compulsory subject for Senior Certificate Examination”, by Beni Lar from Plateau State.

Moving the motion, Lar said: “Under the previous Secondary School Curriculum which brought a lot of discontentment, Civic Education was not a compulsory subject and religious education was taught as Islamic Religious Knowledge (IRK) and Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK), both of which were optional subjects.

"The Federal Ministry of Education introduced a revised curriculum without due consultation with parents and stakeholders and the new nine-year Basic Education Curriculum on Religion and National Values Consolidated Religious Education and Civic Education under National Values and made Civic Education a compulsory subject for Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations.”

The House of Reps is against the new curriculum play

The House of Reps is against the new curriculum

(sweetcrudereports)

 

The lawmaker went on to state reasons why the new curriculum is problematic.

According to him, the new curriculum does not agree with the religious beliefs of the people.

He said that “Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution makes Nigeria a secular state and, therefore, Religion should be separated from national values.”

ALSO READ: How this CRK, IRK saga fuels the pre-existing tension in Nigeria

Lar also that the “curriculum for primary one to three, which is the formative stage of a child does not provide for the adequate teaching of the religious beliefs of the people but rather destructive half-truths which destroy the fundamental beliefs and erodes the essence of such religion being taught the children.”

He was supported by the Majority Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila from Lagos State, Ben Nwankwo ( Imo state- PDP) and Okey Jev (Benue- APC).

Rita Orji (Lagos, PDP), Aminu Shehu Shagari ( Sokoto), and the presiding officer of the House and Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun also supported the motion.

Faulting the new curriculum, Lasun said: “This policy is completely wrong. If the Ministry of Education had studied our Constitution carefully, it wouldn’t have come up with such policy  that is totally against freedom of religion.”

Should we make things easy by removing religion from our curriculum? play

Should we make things easy by removing religion from our curriculum?

(netivist)

 

ALSO READ: Should we stop teaching religion in schools?

In other news, Naij reports that the management of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) is doing its best to separate CRK and IRK.

The majority, 70.5%, of Pulse readers say religion should still be taught in schools, while 29.5% say it should not play

The majority, 70.5%, of Pulse readers say religion should still be taught in schools, while 29.5% say it should not

(pulsepoll)

 

Reportedly, an approval has been given to ensure that CRK and IRK  are stand-alone subjects.

More

Muhammadu Buhari CAN constitutes committee to intensify prayers for President
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Rwanda Citizens pray where Virgin Mary 'appeared' to schoolgirlsbullet
2 Muslim Gay Marriage Will Islam accept homosexuality anytime soon?bullet
3 2017 Prophecy Prophet Joshua Iginla releases 73 “prophetic insights"bullet

Pulse Religion

Like Pastor Chizor, Imam Sadiq couldn't help himself
Sex Scandals Pastors and Imams currently have this terrible thing in common
Pope Francis has ordered rebel priests in Nigeria to write to him personally pledging "total obedience" following the spat over the Vatican's choice of local bishop
Pope Francis Pontiff expands criteria for sainthood
Should Christians support their pastors when their private lives are 'questionable'?
Apostle Suleman Should Christians support their pastors when their private lives are 'questionable'?
Pastor E.A Adeboye has rained curses on kidnappers and cults
Adeboye RCCG G.O  is the latest pastor to curse criminals