CRK/IRK :  This religious drama is finally coming to an end

CRK/IRK This religious drama is finally coming to an end

Thanks to a new directive from the FG, CRK and IRK will soon be returned to stand-along subjects.

The religious drama involving Christian leaders and the new curriculum is finally coming to an end

The religious drama involving Christian leaders and the new curriculum is finally coming to an end

There has been a new development to the ongoing controversy over the current Basic Education Curriculum.

The Guardian reports that the Federal Government has given a directive to the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

This change in curriculum has got everyone upset

This change in curriculum has got everyone upset

The NERDC has been ordered to revise the curriculum, thereby returning Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) and Islamic Religious Knowledge (IRK) to stand-along subjects.

This order was given by the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, during a meeting with stakeholders in Abuja.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has ordered the NERDC to revise the curriculum

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has ordered the NERDC to revise the curriculum

Represented by Anthony Anwukah, minister of state for education, Adamu emphasised the importance of reinstating the two subjects as separate subjects.

According to him, these subjects need to go back to being separate entities in order to handle the controversies that the revision had caused.

The new curriculum that has CRK and IRK grouped under Religion and National Values has been a bone of contention

The new curriculum that has CRK and IRK grouped under Religion and National Values has been a bone of contention

He said, "There is this controversy over the merger of CRK and IRK in the school curriculum.

“There were complaints by parents that children were overloaded with so many subjects and the recommendation then was to merge one or two subjects.

“Unfortunately, water and oil were merged together and it is not working.

“So, to save ourselves the agony, the two subjects should be separated. We push that to the NERDC.”

CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, says the new curriculum is bad for Nigeria

CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, says the new curriculum is bad for Nigeria

Adamu also revealed that the revision, the collapse of the two subjects, was done by the previous administration in 2014.

However, he said it was done to reduce the number of subjects taught in schools.

Moving on, the minister stated that the government would do it's best to achieve inclusive and quality education, adding that this is part of the government's sustainable development goal to be achieved by 2030.

In his words, “We recognise that the task of revamping the education sector is challenging, the ministry of education cannot do it alone. Our task is to coordinate national efforts to meet our national goals and objectives.

“It is our belief that with good planning, appropriate investment of resources, transparency, due process, effective collaboration and coordination of inputs and activities of government and that of all stakeholders, we will realise our vision of providing quality education to build and sustain adequate human capital for national development.”

The merging of CRK and IRK under Civil Education has been a cause of concern for many Christian leaders.

Pastors Adeboye and Kumuyi are against the new curriculum

Pastors Adeboye and Kumuyi are against the new curriculum

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and even the Senate have all waded into the matter.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

Bukola Saraki has promised that the Senate would carry out an investigation into the new education curriculum

With this new directive, CRK and IRK will be returned to separate subjects in no time and all will be well.

