Adeboye :  RCCG G.O  is the latest pastor to curse criminals

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye is very upset with the increase in kidnapping and the rise of cults like Badoo .

The General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God made this known in the July edition of the monthly Holy Ghost Service at the new Arena.

At the event, themed: 'ABBA FATHER 6,' Adeboye declared war on kidnappers and cults, Vanguard reports.

Calling on the worshippers to join him in prayer, he said, “Father, not just the kingpins; we pray that root out every kidnapper in every part of the country.”

“My Father, send down your fire on all every society or cult groups shedding blood of innocent Nigerians. Send down Your fire upon every person or organisation that are making life difficult for the common people of the nation. Father expose them and dislodge them.”

This recent outburst against comes after a spiritual warfare for the arrest of Evans, a notorious kidnapper . This happened in June 2017.

Moving on from criminal activities, the Daddy G.O discussed the various types of preachers.

He said, “Some are called prosperity preachers because they are always preaching about prosperity; some are called faith preachers because they focus on faith.

“Some are called grace preachers because they focus on grace. Very few are called holiness preachers. Which group do you think I belong?”

The congregation responded, “Holiness preacher.”

Pastor Adeboye thanked them before continuing with his sermon.

“The reasons pastors are categorised like this is because that is the area they focus on, but times they go to the extreme. Prosperity preachers preach prosperity in such a manner that times they have to twist the word of God to fit their message.

“Faith preachers do same. There’s nothing wrong with faith. Without faith, you cannot please God. I am a man of faith, I live by faith but I am not a faith preacher. It takes faith to come and live in this jungle with my family when it the den of highway robbers and pythons. It takes faith.

“There are grace preachers who talk about grace to such an extent that it becomes ridiculous. I know that it is by grace we are saved. I know that I am what I am today by the grace of God but I am not a grace preacher because they preach grace in such a manner that they say once you are born again you can continue committing adultery and grace will still take you to heaven. That is a lie.

“I am a holiness preacher. Cut me to a thousand pieces, each of the pieces will still shout be holy. And you would say; you too, don’t you go to extremes sometimes? Extreme? All that the Angels are crying from eternity to eternity is: Holy Holy Holy is the Lord.

"I am a holiness preacher because I discover long ago that holiness is the master key,” he stated.

He continued his sermon by revealing that his intention to preach on prosperity while noting that good health, peace of mind are also forms of prosperity.

Pastor Adeboye said, “Tonight, I want to preach on prosperity but I am not a prosperity preacher. That is all I am trying to say. I am going to talk because ABBA FATHER, my Dad and I hope your Dad is enormously wealthy.”

The RCCG G.O is not the first to rain curses on people.

In January 2017, Bishop David Oyedepo exploded over the killing of Christians in the North.

"All the northern forces that are sponsoring this uprising and killings, I decree the curse of God upon them," were his words.

