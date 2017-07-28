Home > Pulse Religion >

5 must-have Hajj items for every Muslim

Hajj 5 must-have items for every Muslim

Pls, ensure that you tick these off your checklist before you travel for this year's Hajj.

Check off these five things on your checklist before you travel

Check off these five things on your checklist before you travel

The 2017 Hajj is already around the corner.

For those who haven't left for Saudi Arabia, I imagine that you have started packing for the pilgrimage.

Every Muslim needs to take these five things

Every Muslim needs to take these five things

As you prepare, don’t forget to take these important things:

1. Your travel documents

2. Hiram (white clothes)

ALSO READ: Here are health conditions you should know before you travel for Hajj

3. Mashaf (portable Qu’ran)

4. Money

Extra travel tips for Hajj

Extra travel tips for Hajj

5. A water bottle

P.S: There is one thing that isn't on this list that is probably the most important of them all. Speaking from a religious point, you just can't afford to travel without the right intention.

Don't bother travelling if you don't have the right intention

Don't bother travelling if you don't have the right intention

You should be going to worship, not for business or any other reason. Without the right intention, there is really no need to travel.

Ramadan Day 22 What exactly is an act of Ibaadah?
