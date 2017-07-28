5 must-have Hajj items for every Muslim

The 2017 Hajj is already around the corner.

For those who haven't left for Saudi Arabia, I imagine that you have started packing for the pilgrimage.

As you prepare, don’t forget to take these important things:

1. Your travel documents

2. Hiram (white clothes)

3. Mashaf (portable Qu’ran)

4. Money

5. A water bottle

P.S: There is one thing that isn't on this list that is probably the most important of them all. Speaking from a religious point, you just can't afford to travel without the right intention.

You should be going to worship, not for business or any other reason. Without the right intention, there is really no need to travel.