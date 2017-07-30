2017 Hajj :  Kwara to transport first batch of intending pilgrims

The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Saturday, said the first batch of intending pilgrims to the 2017 Hajj from the state would be transported to Saudi Arabia on Aug. 3,2017.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Muhammed Tunde-Jimoh disclosed this at the final sensitization programme for the intending pilgrims in Ilorin.

He said all arrangement had been perfected to ensure a successful hajj.

Tunde-Jimoh assured the pilgrims that decent accommodation and other logistics have been put in place in Makkah and Madinah for their comfort.

He said all intending pilgrims would first be airlifted to Madinnah where they are expected to spend a week before moving to Makkah.

The executive secretary warned the intending pilgrims against carrying hard drugs, adding that machines had been put in place for screening.

He stressed that anyone caught with drugs would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

The Executive Secretary expressed gratitude to Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed for creating a conducive atmosphere for a successful Hajj operation in the state.

An Ilorin based Islamic scholar, Imam Abdulrasak Aduagba called for cooperation among the intending pilgrims for a successful exercise.

Aduagba who is a member of the 2017 Hajj Committee, charged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria during and after the pilgrimage.

Highlight of the programme was the recitation of some portions from the Holy Quran, prayers and demonstration on how to perform tawaf in Makkah.

NAN reports that the board has screened 2,004 intending pilgrims for the 2017 Hajj.