Home > Pulse Religion >

2017 Hajj :  Kwara to transport first batch of intending pilgrims

2017 Hajj Kwara to transport first batch of intending pilgrims

The Executive Secretary of the board disclosed this at the final sensitization programme for the intending pilgrims in Ilorin.

  • Published:
2016 Hajj: Saudi Authority commends Nigerian Pilgrims play

Hajj

(Guardian)

Hajj Before you travel, here are health conditions you should know
Hajj Senate proposes N200 exchange rate for pilgrims
Hajj These 8 British Muslims are riding their bikes to annual pilgrimage
Hajj fare Kwara Pilgrims Board fixes June 16 as deadline for payment
2017 Hajj NAHCON urges media to protect Nigeria’s integrity
Hajj 2017 Senate calls for fare review
2017 Hajj Ilorin Airport maps out strategy to checkmate drugs traffickers
In Kebbi Govt. announces N1.5m as 2017 Hajj fare
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Saturday,  said the first batch of intending pilgrims to the 2017 Hajj from the state would be transported to Saudi Arabia on Aug. 3,2017.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Muhammed Tunde-Jimoh disclosed this at the final sensitization programme for the intending pilgrims in Ilorin.

He said all arrangement had been perfected to ensure a successful hajj.

Tunde-Jimoh assured the pilgrims that decent accommodation and other logistics have been put in place in Makkah and Madinah for their comfort.

He said all intending pilgrims would first be airlifted to Madinnah where they are expected to spend a week before moving to Makkah.

The executive secretary warned the intending pilgrims against carrying hard drugs, adding that machines had been put in place for screening.

He stressed that anyone caught with drugs would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

The Executive Secretary expressed gratitude to Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed for creating a conducive atmosphere for a successful Hajj operation in the state.

An Ilorin based Islamic scholar, Imam Abdulrasak Aduagba called for cooperation among the intending pilgrims for a successful exercise.

Aduagba who is a member of the 2017 Hajj Committee,  charged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria during and after the pilgrimage.

Highlight of the programme was the recitation of some portions from the Holy Quran, prayers and demonstration on how to perform tawaf in Makkah.

NAN reports that the board has screened 2,004 intending pilgrims for the 2017 Hajj.

More

Hajj 2017 5 must-have items for every pilgrim
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Just So You Know These 5 popular sayings do NOT exist in the Biblebullet
2 Beware Demons now exist on apps!bullet
3 Taboo-Breaking Mosque Muslim feminist plans to open more liberal...bullet

Pulse Religion

Cleric says God is the key to a successful marriage
Divorce Rev. says couples need pre-marriage counselling
Check off these five things on your checklist before you travel
Hajj 2017 5 must-have items for every pilgrim
According to the minister of Education, the religious studies drama involving Christian leaders and the new curriculum is unnecessary
CRK Here is how we know religious studies drama isn’t an attempt to Islamize Nigeria
You don't just need the Bible on Sundays, you need it every single day of your life!
Real Talk If you aren't studying the Word every single day, you are in trouble!