There are two types of people in this world - those that are single and those that are not.

For the single, you know the struggle ; no one to share great times with, no one to gas you up when you post those fire selfies on Instagram, no one to ask if you've eaten, no one to chat endlessly with on Whatsapp and never run of things to share, no one to cuddle on rainy nights and none to share gist with.

There are actually more single people than those with partners and according to Mr. Lanre Olusola, these are the 10 reasons why:

1. Too choosy

Being too choosy reduces the number of potential partners, obviously. And the more choosy one is, the higher the likelihood of being single for a while longer.

2. No one is asking

Another reason why some are single is because no one is asking. This is often because potential partners think they are already taken or because they're giving off a vibe of someone who is disinterested or unready.

3. Waiting to be successful

For some others, guys especially, the need to be successful comes before the search for bae.

4. Afraid of intimacy

For some reason, some people are single because they are scared and unwilling to open up themselves to the intimacy and affection that relationships are known for.

5. Trust issues

Especially if a previous relationship ended terribly in a case of betrayal of trust, people tend to take their time before entering into another relationship, if ever.

6. Unsure of what they want

There is also a class of single people who are single because of uncertainty. They can't tell whether or not they even want to be in a relationship; and there are those who want relationships but can't decide

7. Recent breakup

People are also single because they've only just broken up. They need time to heal from the hurt of their past relationship.

8. Confused

Confusion about love and other life issues is what makes some others remain single.

9. Unready

Some are just bidding their time, working on themselves and their character. They are single because they are not ready for a relationship just yet.

10. Different reasons

Mr. Olusola aka The Catalyst says that for some, the reason why they're single is a combination of two or more of these reasons.

He lists these reasons yesterday, July 15 2017, at the Mind The Gap X event held at The Army Officers Mess, 1 Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Alongside, Femi Jacobs, Bolanle Oluponna, Osaro Alonge, Benny Ark, Jimi Odukoya, JJ Omojuwa, Pastor Wale Adefarasin of Guiding Light Assembly, and a host of other panelists, the subject of being single and how to move from there into happy relationships and marriages was well discussed.