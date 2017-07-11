Home > Relationships >

McShayn's Love Thread :  Taking a break from an ongoing relationship is a wrong move

McShayn's Love Thread Taking a break from an ongoing relationship is a wrong move

Ask yourself; how many relationships actually survive these breaks?

  • Published:
It is unwise to take breaks from your relationship when things are not going right

It is unwise to take breaks from your relationship when things are not going right

(Shutterstock)

So I’m going to jump straight into it this time – taking a break from your relationship is not a good idea.

And really, I say ‘not a good idea’ because I don’t want to use the first adjective that came to my mind as I type these words.

When people say they want to take a break from their relationship, what it often means is that they have decided to pull back from their partner and from every, or most of the things they used to do in the relationship.

For the duration of the break, contact and communication is either cut off or reduced to the barest minimum and that’s the first reason why this isn’t good for your relationship.

These breaks go on for at least one month and in some instances, six months or more.

People go on breaks for as long as 6 months!

 

Think about it; how on earth do you desist from actually being in a relationship with your partner for that long and intend to come back stronger or better?

Why take breaks?

When people say they need a break from their relationship, it’s either the relationship has lost its spark and become too boring or because it’s become too stressful and filled with negative energy.

Sometimes, it could be because a partner has reservations and concerns about how the other is behaving or it could be because that partner just needs space. At other times, it could be due to a need to date other people; to consider their options; to focus on other things such as career or education.

 

And in some cases, the person seeking a break could just be fed up of the relationship and seeks an easy way out.

Of course, some of these reasons seem genuine enough and look like things that could justify the need for a break – the need to focus on one’s career/education falls under this category.

A break is not what you need. Working together on your relationship is the solution.

 

But no matter how sensible or justifiable the reasons are, taking a break is still not the answer. Needing to pay attention to your education and career is not enough reason to quit a relationship you have been building for a while. You can make both work if you sit down with your partner and make them understand how your schedule has changed and how much of yourself you’ve decided to give to the business, career or education.

If you have to put a relationship on hold to make other things work, it means maybe your partner isn’t as understanding and supportive as you expect him/her to be and is unwilling to compromise, or that communication in your relationship is not strong enough.

Besides, ask yourself; how many relationships actually survive these breaks?

A relationship is made up of a team. Don't separate yourselves from each other at your most difficult time.

 

Communicating through every phase

Seeing a break as a solution to whatever is ailing your relationship is a wrong move when you actually can talk it through.

Instead of asking your partner for a break because the relationship has lost its spark, or because of other reasons listed above, how about communicating with them?

If you do this extensively, honestly, sincerely and with an open mind and a willingness to actually do what is needed to make things work, there should be no need to go on that break.

There's a reason why the spark is lost from that relationship and there’s something missing in that relationship that’s making you think of taking a break to date other people and to consider your options.

Communication is key in all relationships.

If at all you must take time to think things through in a relationship, a few days -maybe two or three - is enough to do that. Don't break connection for longer than that.

When you are done with the soulsearching, reach out and communicate your worries, fears, needs and others concerns to your partner. That’s what relationships are about, right?

Partners are meant to wade through stormy seas together, to ride difficult waves together. You just can’t jump ship like that.

You should either be all in or all out. There’s no middle ground.

There’s a better alternative

If communication does not work and the relationship keeps deteriorating despite all attempts to talk through the issues in it, it might be time to call it quits for good.

If it doesn't work, just end it.

 

Most breaks are meant to be temporary but usually end up being permanent because somewhere along the line, during the emotional and communication blackout, partners find a way to live without each other and sometimes, one of them meets another person who fills in the void created in those months of emptiness.

Some may say taking a break helps partners realise they can’t do without each other and bring them back closer than ever, but I strongly believe in not tempting fate.

If you have something beautiful and you never want to lose it, hold it tightly and never let it go.

Not temporarily. And surely not permanently.

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse.

