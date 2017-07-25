Home > Relationships >

Love & Romance :  Why sex toys should be part of your relationship

Maybe it's time you considered toys as means of improving your sex life.

  • Published:
You should always seek ways to improve your sexy time play

You should always seek ways to improve your sexy time

(Shutterstock)

The subject of sex toys in relationships and marriages is a bit sensitive, and the reason for this is not farfetched.

Some men believe that allowing a sex toy is to admit that they are incapable of satisfying their women without assistance.

This reasoning is flawed.

Giving your woman the best form of sexual pleasure should be every man’s goal, and female sex toys aren’t particularly created as substitutes for men. They can complement your efforts in the bedroom to make the erotic experience even better for her.

Besides, sex toys are not made for just women. There are sex toys for men, too. Allowing these toys can be beneficial to both partners, really, if both partners  can be open-minded and imbibe it to turn up the sexual excitement in their relationship.

play Being openminded to sex toys is being openminded to higher levels of sexual excitement. (Shutterstock)

 

Here are three advantages of sex toys that should get you get you enthusiastic about trying them out with your partner.

1. Sex is better

With sex toys, you are assured of more options than just the traditional  foreplay and penetration.

The sensation doubles, satisfaction is more likely to be achieved, and both partners can get the maximum out of every session.

Fake Orgasms play Your nights are bound to get steamier for sure... (Zumi)

 

Also, since many women only achieve orgasms with clitoral stimulation, sex toys provide men more options than just their hands or oral sex.

2. More fun

When you and your partner decide on sex toys you are both comfortable with, learning to pleasure each other with them will be fun. You actually spend more time [when you have it], and take turns blowing each other’s brains out in ways you might not be able to without the toys.

play When the sex is good, the bond gets better. (Pinterest)

3. Bonding

There’s something about sex and bonding that all partners are aware of.

When you love someone, an attachment is created. When sex gets involved, the attachment becomes stronger, especially if the sex is mind-blowing and epic.

Sex toys helps to kick the pleasurable experience of sex a notch higher, and the sweeter the sex, the better the bond.

Vlogger Uwanma Odefa, host of "Love, Life and Everything In Between" has more on this in the educative and exciting clip below!

