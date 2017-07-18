It’s difficult to forget to a breakup, especially one that hurt really badly.

For months, at least, one remembers the words that ended the relationship - how they were said, where they were said and how painful impact they had.

Officially that’s when the relationship ended, but that’s not the real date the relationship crashed.

The end of the relationship often comes earlier that the breakup. In some cases it takes months, weeks or days before.

There’s always an event, an action, a word that symbolizes the final nail in the coffin… the very end where the limit of patience has been reached and there can be no going back anymore.

Seven people explain to us real life situations that spelled the end of their relationships.

1. He stopped trying

“He stopped trying to show me that he loved and wanted me. I was not seeking perfection, but that was even too low.

He was blatantly showing me he no longer cared.

It hurt and I tried for 2 months to hold us together, but I just could no longer." - Moji, 22

2. He didn’t defend me

"We were supposed to go out and I was to drop by at his family home. Because I was all dressed and made up, I could not assist his mum with a little chore she was doing because I didn’t want to sweat and smear my makeup.

His mum began to disrespect me and he could not even say a word in my defense as I tried to explain to her.

We never fully recovered from the massive fight. He tried to work it out, but I was zoned out fom that instance.

Six weeks later, we were officially broken up." - Blessing, 25.

3. I became indifferent to her

"I became unbothered whether she flirted and cheated with other guys.

She joked about sleeping with someone during NYSC camp and it did nothing to me.

"I was just dead to whatever she did, and though the relationship continued for six more months, I was already mentally out of it." - Francis, 24

4. He was no longer fun to be with

"I’d be with him and I couldn’t just wait to leave and hook up with my friends or just be on my own.

I tried to fight the feeling but I could not keep it up forever. We were officially broken up in four months." - Winifred, 24.

5. She stopped supporting me

"My ex was so big on my work. She’d compliment my writing skills on even the silliest things I wrote but somehow the compliments ceased. And that was when the relationship actually ended in her heart."

"She stayed with me for few more weeks before breaking up with me via text though." - Bayonle, 26.

6. It was becoming too serious

"I never thought things would last that long. It was just all fun and games to me until it became far too serious than I ever envisaged.

I cut it off in my mind as we reached our second year anniversary. Five months after that, we officially broke up." - David, 24.

7. He blocked friendships for me

"There were two great guys I met who could help with my career and open doors in the industry I work in, but my boyfriend was so insecure that he thought he’d lose me if I got too close to them.

He called and texted them ceaselessly to stay away from me.

There was no way the relationship was going to continue after that. He and his friends begged and we got back but things were never ever the same after.

We were together for another 7 months before it officially ended." - Mistura, 29.