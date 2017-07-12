Dear Bukky,

I’m suspecting my boyfriend of cheating, because of the way he behaves sometimes.

I don't know if it's because of our complicated past but I’m having some trust issues.

We actually have a kid together and I've once asked him before if he’s being faithful with me and he assured me that he would never even think of cheating on me.

I believed him but my heart is telling me something else and recently I find him weird. So my question is should I ask him again or should I just stay quiet and let it go??

It really makes me uncomfortable; I don't know what to do!!!

_______________

Hi Reader,

If it makes you feel uncomfortable, then you have to talk about it.

Bottling up feelings and emotions in a relationship could lead to resentment, distance and an eventual outburst which could lead to the irreparable collapse of that relationship.

Your partner should be someone you can tell your fears and worries to, especially if he is the one you are worried about.

So I advise you to ask him in plain terms again if he’s been cheating on you. A reassurance from him might just be the thing you need from him.

You might also need to work on yourself if you are being suspicious without reason. Whatever happened in your comlicated past has to stay there if you intend to actually make this work.

If he says he hasn’t been cheating but you still can’t shake the feeling, then you might need to just play the waiting game.

Without proof, there isn’t much you can do.

So for now I advise that you communicate your worries and then wait for change.

_______________

