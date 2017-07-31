Home > Relationships >

Relationship Talk :  I cheated & regret it, but how do I get her back?

Relationship Talk I cheated & regret it, but how do I get her back?

I've apologized to her but she says we can't be together again. What can I do to get her back, please?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Relationship Talk play

Relationship Talk

(Pulse)

For Couples Early morning sex is good for your relationship
Romance & Finance How money operates in modern relationships & marriages
Opinion Poll Readers say they won't run from partners with STD
Taking Things Slow Couple plays extreme waiting game, wait 3 years before first date
Relationship Advice This is the worst breakup ever, but there's a lesson here for you
NYSC How to sustain a relationship while serving
Stay Woke Dating & relationships are not the same
Love & Romance Why sex toys should be part of your relationship
McShayn's Love Thread How NYSC negatively affects romantic relationships
Relationships Betty Irabor shares marriage tips on 34th wedding anniversary
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There's this girl I intend to marry [but] right now we are having issues in our relationship.

She stays in Enugu while I stay in Port Harcourt.  Few months back she visited me and found a sanitary pad in my waste bin.

When she asked me about it, I lied about it but later I told her the truth: It was someone who visited me that used it.

I'm regretting that I cheated on her. I've apologized to her yet she said we can't be together again.

Please what should do now?

______________

Hello.

Hope you find this helpful, really, because there isn’t much you can do now than to keep apologizing and hoping for the best, which is exactly what you seem to be doing already.

I need to point out to you that when partners build trust over a long time, it only takes an act to bring everything crumbling back to the ground and what you have done has had exactly that effect.

Like I said, and as you already know, your apology is the only thing that can turn this situation around, so let me suggest some other ways of getting her to accept your apology.

Have you considered talking to someone really close to her, maybe a sibling or close friend?

If you can convince any of those people of your remorse and desire to turn a new leaf, then they could help you get to her and make her reconsider her decision.

Send her messages with the sincerest words you can imagine, and make her genuine promises of what to expect if she’d have you back.

Now your promises will likely not carry much weight following what you have done, but you can only try and hope she finds it in her heart to give you one more shot.

On a final note, let me state categorically here that if you think you are not willing or ready to give this lady your 100% devotion and faithfulness, it’s advisable to move on and just let her be, because there is no point going through all these processes only to now cheat again after you’ve gotten her back.

It’s either 100% or nothing.

-----------------

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family? Send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng

Don't be left out, stay updated on relationship tips and advice.

Yours truly!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Relationships Betty Irabor shares marriage tips on 34th wedding anniversarybullet
2 For Couples Early morning sex is good for your relationshipbullet
3 McShayn's Love Thread How NYSC negatively affects romantic relationshipsbullet

Relationships

Dating and relationships. The same thing or different?
Stay Woke Dating & relationships are not the same
Timeless Romance 5 old couples explain what love feels like with the right person
The things women should avoid saying during sex
For Women What you shouldn't say to your man during sex
Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk "My girlfriend of 2 years still acts single"