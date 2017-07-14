Relationship Talk :  "Do you think true love really exists?"

Dear Bukky,

I'm sending this from Sapele, Delta State.

I really want to know if true love exists.

Being single is like a bondage I wanna break out from.

However, I often feel love only exists in movies but then I still see people experiencing it and this leaves me confused and lost.

Does true love exist?

Yes, true love exists and hopefully you find it.

Getting true love is comparable to the search for diamond - you ply through a lot of mud to find it but it's there; you just have to take your time to look hard and look well.

Being single is not a bondage and you should not put pressure on yourself to get a relationship. It'll make you become desperate to accept anything that comes your way.

Take your time, use the opportunity to develop yourself and be a better person for when you eventually fall in love.

It is not enough to seek something true. You have to be prepared for it so you don't ruin it when you do find it.

Does true love exist? I believe so, and I hope you find it soon.

