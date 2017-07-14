Home > Relationships >

Relationship Talk :  "Do you think true love really exists?"

Relationship Talk "Do you think true love really exists?"

I often feel love only exists in the movies we see.

  • Published:
Relationship Talk play

Relationship Talk

(Pulse)

Love & Dating How to determine & communicate with your partner's love language
Relationship Talk "I'm scared my boyfriend is seeing someone else"
For Guys 3 reasons why you'll never leave her friend zone
Pulse Opinion Poll Is it wrong for a friend to date your ex-partner?
Pulse Opinion Poll Phone calls or texts; which is best for a relationship?
For Guys 13 ways to be the perfect gentleman to your partner
McShayn's Love Thread Taking breaks from an ongoing relationship is just not right
Relationship Talk Everything you should know about the friend zone
Joro Olumofin Love doctor's rules for husbands are highly unrealistic
Relationship Advice 3 legit reasons why you shouldn't take that partner back
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear Bukky,

I'm sending this from Sapele, Delta State.

I really want to know if true love exists.

Being single is like a bondage I wanna break out from.

However, I often feel love only exists in movies but then I still see people experiencing it and this leaves me confused and lost.

Does true love exist?
_______________

Yes, true love exists and hopefully you find it.

Getting true love is comparable to the search for diamond - you ply through a lot of mud to find it but it's there; you just have to take your time to look hard and look well.

Being single is not a bondage and you should not put pressure on yourself to get a relationship. It'll make you become desperate to accept anything that comes your way.

Take your time, use the opportunity to develop yourself and be a better person for when you eventually fall in love.

It is not enough to seek something true. You have to be prepared for it so you don't ruin it when you do find it.

Does true love exist? I believe so, and I hope you find it soon.
_______________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail containing your question and location to relationships@pulse.ng,  and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Relationship Advice 3 legit reasons why you shouldn't take that partner backbullet
2 Love & Dating How to determine & communicate with your partner's love...bullet
3 Joro Olumofin Love doctor's rules for husbands are highly unrealisticbullet

Relationships

It's sad that sometimes you just can't ever get out of the friend zone
For Guys 3 reasons why you'll never leave her friend zone
Your friend and your ex get into a relationship; what do you do?
Pulse Opinion Poll Is it wrong for a friend to date your ex-partner?
Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk "I'm scared my boyfriend is seeing someone else"
It is unwise to take breaks from your relationship when things are not going right
McShayn's Love Thread Taking breaks from an ongoing relationship is just not right