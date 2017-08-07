Relationship Talk :  "All he wants is sex, should I still continue with him?"

Dear Bukky,

I have been with guy for two years. I know his family members, and I also know that his mum doesn't like me.

I’m just confused at a point because of his religion [he is a Muslim], and my parents don't want me to marry a Muslim.

Moreso, the guy always tells me he is not promising me marriage and doesn't even show me love.

I don't receive gifts from him and to even take pictures with him na wahala.

We don't hang out at all, all he knows is just to have sex. I just need more advice on him, should I still continue the relationship with him?

Hi reader,

I'll be straightforward with you – that relationship is not ideal and what you need to do is get out as fast as possible.

His mum does not like you, there are religious barriers, he does not even act like he's interested in anything serious, according to the information you provided in the mail you sent.

From all indications, the relationship does not seem to have a direction – at least not yet, and most likely, not ever.

Now about the sex, honestly, I think that might be the only thing the guy is interested in, and as an adult who has a mind and can make decisions, I think if you are cool with the sex, then you might stay and keep enjoying that but that might be the only thing good about the relationship – don’t expect anything more.

If a friends-with-benefits situation suits you, then no problem.

However, if you want something serious, I think you need to get out ASAP.

Two years is a long enough time to be in an undefined relationship.

