Home > Relationships >

Relationship Talk :  5 great reasons to be sensitive to your partner's needs

Relationship Talk 5 great reasons to be sensitive to your partner's needs

Being considerate is a good trait. Here are five reasons why you should learn it at all costs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Why partners need to be considerate in relationships play

Why partners need to be considerate in relationships

(Classic 105)

Love & Dating How communication works in relationships
Pulse Poll Women cheat more than men, readers say
McShayn's Love Thread One sure way to build a relationship that works perfectly
Relationship Advice How to improve the quality of communication between lovers
Relationship Talk Fine people struggle with long-term relationships, research says
Relationship Talk "Should I marry her even though she has a child?"
For Men Big reasons why your woman fakes those orgasms
Love Thursday 5 reasons to kiss more in your relationship
Relationship Talk Would you take relationship advice from a divorced person?
Pulse Poll Do men really stay true to just one woman?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Being sensitive or considerate basically means the act of learning to see things from another person's angle, putting yourself in another's shoes.

Partners need to always strive towards this goal for the following great reasons:

1. Compromise becomes easy to reach

There’ll always be differences between couples every now and then because they are bound to have different outlooks and opinions on certain matters.

play Partners that practice being considerate become generally better people. (Dotun Roy's blog)

 

Putting one’s self in a partner’s shoes in the case of a lover’s fight helps in the attempt to understand their line of reasoning and even where one still disagrees, reaching a compromise is made a lot easier due to this.

2. Makes the relationship easy

Partners who understand the importance of being considerate to each other, and actually practice it often find that the relationship works better, and things seems to happen more easily for them.

Partner A is considerate enough to give partner B the necessary dose of attention, care, love, loyalty and all other things needed to make a relationship thrive.

play Being considerate also teaches patience in the relationship (Munaluchi Bride)

Partner B also has no reason not to reciprocate these good deeds, and the cycle continues till the bond becomes stronger and stronger it becomes unbreakable.

ALSO READWhy your relationship needs improved, better sex

3. Makes you a better person

In all likelihood, if you can practice a great deal of empathy in your relationship, you’ll find yourself being like that with other people.

You no longer judge people rashly, and instead try to reason with them and put yourself in their positions in a bid to understand why they act the way they do.

In the long run, you discover that you’ll become a better judge of character, easier to work with, a more compassionate person, a better dispute resolver and also, you’ll avoid a lot of confrontation and outbursts.

4. Improves your patience

When you are considerate of your partner’s moods, it helps you stay calm in certain annoying circumstances instead of flaring up in rage.

play Being considerate in a relationship brings out the positive in both partners, and in the relationship. (Shutterstock)

 

Instead of taking things the wrong way, you react calmly by looking at things from your partner’s point of view and understand them better.

5. Helps you work on your flaws

Being sensitive enough to your partner’s needs helps you amend and try to be a better person for them.

You often ask yourself: ‘if my woman did this to me, how would I feel?’

Of course, you know you wouldn’t like it, so it moves you to change your ways and not do to them what you wouldn’t have them do to you.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 For Women 5 early mistakes to avoid in a relationshipbullet
2 Love Thursday 5 reasons to kiss more in your relationshipbullet
3 Pulse Poll Do men really stay true to just one woman?bullet

Relationships

How to get serious in a relationship from the start
For Guys 3 best ways to start a serious relationship
Toke Makinwa
Relationship Talk Would you take relationship advice from a divorced person?
Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk My partner is secretive, complains a lot; should I end the relationship?
Learning communication is one great trait everyone needs to have
Love & Dating How communication works in relationships