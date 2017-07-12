If you break up with a boyfriend or girlfriend and your friend gets into a relationship with them, what will your reaction be?

The most common reaction to this is betrayal, especially if the friend is a very close one who knew everything about the relationship while it lasted.

It hurts if that friend was a close confidant, someone close enough to get first hand information and gist on the highs and lows of the crashed relationship.

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite-Attoh asks a similar question on Instagram, yesterday, July 12, 2017.

"So I got into a conversation yesterday and I would like your opinion," she writes.

"I too have been on the receiving end a few times. Is it okay for a close friend to date your ex?

"Not an ex that she didn't know you were dating. An ex that she knew you with well!

She knew all your personal gist! Is it betrayal?" she asks.

ALSO READ: Phonecalls or text messages; which should partners do more?

But is this kind of reaction justifiable? Why should you even be pissed or betrayed that your friend dates someone you're no longer with?

If there is considerable time, say one year or more, between the breakup and the new relationship, getting pissed at your friend is not justfiable.

One year is enough time to move on from a breakup, and once a relationship is over, partners are free to date whoever they please.

If your friend finds happiness in your ex, and he/she is honest enough about to inform you about it [not like they need your permission though], then maybe you should not deny him/her a shot at happiness.

What do you think about this? Let's know by voting in the poll below...