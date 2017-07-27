American singer, Usher Raymond has recently been involved in a scandal with Herpes.

His attempt to cover up the whole thing and pay hush money backfired spectacularly and got everyone talking.

So we asked in a poll what our readers would do if their partner caught an STI, and the results make for interesting reading.

16.8% of people who voted in the poll say they’ll instantly dump a partner who contacts any STI.

25% say they aren’t particularly sure what their reaction will be, and most impressively, a massive 58.6% say they’ll choose to support and stick with that partner till a solution is found.

And that’s a brilliant thing every couple needs to aspire to. It needs to be at the back of your mind that while everyone hopes for the best, the worst could sometime creep into the mix and try to mess things up.