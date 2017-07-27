Home > Relationships >

Opinion Poll :  Readers say they won't run from partners with STD

Opinion Poll Readers say they won't run from partners with STD

To stick or twist when a partner contacts an STI? Readers choose to stick!

American singer, Usher Raymond has recently been involved in a scandal with Herpes.

His attempt to cover up the whole thing and pay hush money backfired spectacularly and got everyone talking.

So we asked in a poll what our readers would do if their partner caught an STI, and the results make for interesting reading.

16.8% of people who voted in the poll say they’ll instantly dump a partner who contacts any STI.

ALSO READ: What's your reaction if your partner has an STD?

25% say they aren’t particularly sure what their reaction will be, and most impressively, a massive 58.6% say they’ll choose to support and stick with that partner till a solution is found.

And that’s a brilliant thing every couple needs to aspire to. It needs to be at the back of your mind that while everyone hopes for the best, the worst could sometime creep into the mix and try to mess things up.

Support and being there for each other, in good health and ailment, is something every lover should expect and be ready to give.

