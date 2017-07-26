Home > Relationships >

NYSC :  How to sustain a relationship while serving

How to keep your relationship alive when your partner goes to serve under the sun and in the rain.

How to make sure your relationship continues even after NYSC play When a partner goes to serve, it could be the end of your relationship. It's sad but true. (Nigerian Tribune)

NYSC has called a new batch of prospective corp members to serve their father land and all the camps open today, July 26 2017.

In a previous article we explain how the whole service year puts such enormous strain on romantic relationships that many ties get snapped like a twig when one partner gets called up to obey the clarion call.

Not all relationships survive the distance placed between partners by NYSC, but yours can.

Here are three ways to sustain a relationship while serving:

1. Communicate

This is a no-brainer. When you go for service and you are posted at some place far away from the love of your Life [LOYL], communication is one huge thing that can’t be toyed with.

play Leaving your boo back at home to serve your father land for one year is literally painful. (360 Nobs)

It’s not necessarily going to be easy, especially if you are posted to one of those rural areas where mobile network coverage is rubbish and internet is existent at just one particular spot of the whole town. [I know this struggle]

Just like every other couple in a distance relationship, communication is what gives you a chance of being together even though you can’t see each other physically.

2. Travel

Here’s the thing about NYSC you’ll find out soon enough; travelling isn’t always easy.

You’ll need permission to travel everywhere outside the state you ate posted to, and that is hardly ever approved.

If one or both partners are posted so far apart, you need to look for a way to see each other. You just have to, even if it’s once in two or three months.

play Communication to the outside world is usually difficult in many camps, but you have to make it work. (Nigerian Corpers)

You just can’t afford to be away from each other for too long.

3. Be supportive

Financially, especially.

NYSC is a scheme that pays just stipends and it’s hardly enough for anyone to spend, no matter how careful or thrifty they are.

If you are not serving but your partner is, and you have a job/income, do your best to send money to them.

Your support should not be limited to that, though. In words and other actions let your partner know they have your support all the way.

