Dear Bukky,

I really enjoy the way you apply maturity in tackling relationship issues of other; so I decided to mail you.

My baby girl and I have been having issues of misunderstanding for quite some time now and I am feeling insecure.

All the time she keeps assuring me of her sincere love but I just feel she is not doing enough to justify her words. Lately she sparingly calls and does not even send call-me-back messages which she used to do whenever she was broke and needed to speak with me.

I observed that whenever I have money she does more of the calling than me but when there is no money I do more of the calls than she does.

What does this mean, could she just be in this for the money?

______________________

Hello,

Thanks for your kind words; the feedback is surely very appreciated.

So, as concerning you and your baby girl, I often like to think many relationship issues can be taken care of, if partners can be communicative and show a willingness to actually listen to each other.

In essence, I would advise a sincere conversation with her on these issues that are bothering you.

However, I think the manner of approaching the matter should not be too tough or accusatory because no one wants to be accused of being in a relationship just for the money.

That could also be counter-productive in the situation at hand.

Remember, the goal is to get her to be a better lover to you, and not to make her uncomfortable and embarrassed.

So while you need to be firm and serious in expressing your concerns, be careful with the words you use in addressing the matter.

Let me just add this in conclusion: if nothing changes after a while, then you should really start considering your options.

I said that because things that do not change during dating rarely change after marriage.

Now is the time to trash out issues that could pose problems in the future.

Better to avoid pitfalls, than look for ways to get out of them.

-----------------

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!