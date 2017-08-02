I have been dating a girl now for 3 months and she hardly has time for me.

She claims to be busy all day. She is a teacher and also runs a part-time NCE program.

I love her so much but I’m beginning to lose interest in her.

Sometimes we don't get to see each for more than one week, despite living close to each other.

I am planning on terminating the relationship. Please I need advice.

______________

Hi reader,

I fully understand the need for partners to see each other and spend time with each other regularly and the fact that you are not getting enough time could indeed be frustrating, I understand that.

Nevertheless, I don’t think you should end the relationship without giving her the opportunity to rectify her mistake.

Talk to her about this and see whether she changes or not.

And I’d like to ask if the problem just that you don’t get to spend time together or that there’s a general lack of communication.

I mean, do you speak with each other regularly? Do exchange messages and communicate as reasonably as possible?

If your communication is poor, it could explain why you feel so distant to her and unattended to. I’m not saying communication is an excuse to not spend time together, no.

The point is this; if communication is solid, it could help reduce this feeling of neglect you are feeling.

And by communicating very well, you cover some emotional distance and stay connected even though you are not seeing each other as you would like.

If you haven’t been communicating well enough, I advise that you do so. Be as supportive as possible, instead of being antagonistic and applying too much pressure on her for dates and hangouts.

Showing understanding and support could be all you need to unlock a new level in this relationship.

However, if you have been communicating well enough before sending this mail and it didn’t stop you feeling detached from her, ending the relationship could indeed be the best thing to do.

Just take your time and don't jump to conclusions.

________________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!