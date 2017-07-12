Joro Olumofin :  Love doctor's rules for husbands are highly unrealistic

It appears that as marriages crash and burn, more and more questions rise and more people are trying to provide as many answers as possible.

A Twitter user advises guys to marry early here , another one lists 13 ways to for men to treat women right here , and then there’s this list by Joro Olumofin.

The popular Instagram Love doctor released a list yesterday, July 11 2017. In the list were eight rules that every man should follow to “make their relationship work:”

It has to be said that some of the rules actually do make sense. He makes a valid point on the need for prayers in the marriage [for religious couples] and that men should also watch their post-wedding appearances instead of hassling only the women to stay in shape.

But his advice that men should have sex with their wives 16 times per week and oral sex five times a week sounds so monstrously ridiculous and has accordingly gone viral for that. However, that’s not where the ridiculousness of the rules stops.

Joro thinks “even if [your partner] has a job, she deserves a weekly or monthly allowance of at least ₦100,000.”

How many men can afford to give a monthly allowance of a ₦100,000 in a country where the minimum wage is ₦18,000?

Of course, if a husband can afford it and sees reason why he should, then by all means he can go ahead and give even more than that if he can.

But to say every man needs this to make their relationship flourish doesn’t just sound right.

Think about it, how many men actually earn up to ₦100K, let alone being able to spare it as a regular, monthly allowance?

And please look around you for happy couples; how many of them actually do this to retain the happiness in the marriage?

I’ll let you find that out on your own.

Our relationship expert also says that men need to compulsorily bring home a gift every single day.

Every. Single. Day.

As admirable as this is, it is highly improbable. No woman would place a requirement as burdensome as this on you, and you frankly don’t need to bend yourself out of shape to achieve this.

Regularly bringing thoughtful gifts to your spouse is enough to cover that angle.

Other rules from him say men should never eat outside their homes. And that the only time they are permitted to do so is during lunch at work. He also says phones and other devices should have no passwords and if they do, wives need to know them.

Really, the ludicrousness of these things border on trolling, and one gets the feeling that maybe… just maybe this is an attempt to use sarcasm to draw attention to the difficulty women face in keeping up with the pressures of marital demands placed on them; to put men in the shoes of women, and make them see how it feels.

Afterall, as a prelude to the rules, he’d written in the letter that:

“Society has put so much pressure on women these days. If a man cheats, it’s his wife’s fault for not keeping him or satisfying him; this notion is absolutely wrong.

“There are a million things a woman is asked to do just to keep her man, but there is no list of things a man is asked to do to keep his woman.

“We men make it seem like women want to get married more than us and we’re doing them a favor by committing or being in a relationship.

“Most men act like they are the only ones who are granted free PASS to cheat or it is their right to cheat.

“Women can cheat as well but they choose to be loyal in relationships for love and peace's sake and to keep their homes.”

If the point of these impracticable rules is to make men and society see reason why they should temper marital demands and expectations on wives, then the words could be quite valid.

Men who place these absurd demands on their wives and refuse to take any responsibility for their marriage and family need to see and understand that marriages work best when partners pool efforts and committedly meet each other halfway.

But really, if this isn’t the point the relationship expert was trying to make, then he was far off the mark.

About half of those relationship rules are wildly impossible to live by as a matter of routine, and maybe only one in a 100 men can possibly do that, if ever.

Joro's new relationship rules for husbands are largely impracticable, and should be viewed and treated as such.