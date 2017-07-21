My boyfriend and I have been together since I was in secondary school.

That’s about eight years now. One year ago, he asked me to marry him and of course, I agreed.

After we got engaged, his family changed towards me. Apparently, they have been telling him not to marry me for a while, but he did not tell me about it.

Now, they do not even hide their displeasure at our engagement anymore and it has really become tiring for me.

I can’t even begin to list the amount of stress and embarrassing situations that have come out of this.

I am thinking of breaking off the engagement and that's why I mailed you. It's difficult for me and I'm sure he'll give me a hard time about this decision but I have actually made up my mind, to be sincere. I just want to hear a different, objective view.

There’s this other guy that has been on my case for about two years now, I have always knocked back his advances but now that things are how they are, I am prepared to give him a chance.

I do not think I want to marry into that family of stress.

Please, Bukky, do you think I'll be doing the right thing?

______________

Hi reader,

I actually commend your strength in coming to this conclusion. I suppose it must be hard coming to this after being with someone for all those years.

I need to add that you are entitled to doing what pleases you and this decision feels just right to me, too.

If you are strong enough to let go in your mind, as that is where it all starts from, then you are good, sincerely.

It’ll hurt a bit, no doubt, but you know that already. In the end, you’ll be fine, especially with the new relationship you intend to get into.

It is better to avoid the stress of a failed marriage, than going on to marry, and afterwards live a life of regret.

Dear, if your mind is made up on this, it means you are about 80% ready and I am in no position to stop you, especially given how the decision sounds and looks very reasonable to me, too.

Of course, the grass is not always greener on the other side, but I’ll rather give that a chance than stay on a side where trouble will certainly dog my every step.

What’s left to say here is just that I wish you the very best.

______________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!