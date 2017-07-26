Dear Bukky,

My girlfriend nags all the time. She always has a complaint or another for almost any and everything. Really, I try my best to be the model boyfriend but it’s like I can't do nothing right by her.

We have our moments of pure romance and happiness, alright, but they rarely last.

She always looks for the next thing to complain about and I am always ready to apologise, really.

I have tried to make her understand that there are things she has to ignore and overlook, but she flared up and said that’s my excuse for wanting to take her for granted.

I am just tired of apologizing and having to watch all my steps with her, it’s taking the shine off the relationship.

Do you think it’s cool to dump her?

Just tell me what you think, please, before I lose my mind or do something I will later regret.

Hello reader,

In all my experience, I have hardly ever met a man who loves a nagging woman, so your frustration is understandable.

If your partner really seems to find fault in all you do, it could be as a result of high expectations created in her heart that you might never be able to measure up to.

It is a truth that many women create an ideal partner in their hearts when they are single, and while this is not totally a bad thing in itself, it has the disadvantage of the kind of problem you now find yourself in.

I think what you need to tell your girlfriend is for her to take you as you are. Even if you are not as perfect as she thinks a man should be, she needs to compromise and exercise patience while you work towards totally understanding her perfectly.

You also need to consciously show her how much effort you are genuinely putting into ensuring you become the ideal man for her. Of course, she has to do the same for you too.

Until that happens, I think you both will keep having those problems.

So instead of breaking up with her, I think you should give her and yourself enough time to make this happen.

