I'm a student in my finals and he's 27. He has a good job. We met in 2011, dated for 6 months only to find out his ex was pregnant when they broke up.

He had to accept the baby. I was so mad that I left him and we stopped talking for a long time.

Fast forward to July 8, 2016; he asked me to come back to him and realizing I still loved him, I agreed.

I love him very much. His daughter is my little princess. His family is fantastic but he is the problem: he has so many girls around him.

He says there's nothing between them, they just spend money on him and all. I get angry most of the time because he uses sweet names to save their contacts on his phone.

He is asking me to marry him but I don’t know what to do.

I don't want to end up not trusting my husband or have one who cheats on me. Please help a sister.

______________

This is actually a difficult one and I can only imagine how you are feeling, having invested so much into the relationship, going deep and even building a bond with his daughter and family members.

It may be difficult to just up and leave like that but I think that’s what this might come to, if this behavior has become habitual of him.

I believe relationships are worth the effort, and everyone is meant to do their best to be good to their partners.

If he can’t cut out this unpleasant behavior regardless of your constant complaints, I’m sorry to say you really should start considering getting out of that relationship.

You can’t keep being with, let alone marry someone who makes trust difficult and does not even listen or make efforts to change something that displeases you.

Sacrifice and compromise are two important things everyone needs to know and possess in relationships and this partner obviously has none, or is trying his damnedest best to not show them.

Whatever the case, I think it is better and safer to end a relationship [no matter how painful] than to end a marriage.

The ball is in your court now. Just make sure you play it wisely.

______________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail containing your question and location to relationships@pulse.ng, and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!