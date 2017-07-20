Home > Relationships >

Love Tips :  3 simplest ways to stop being single

Love Tips 3 simplest ways to stop being single

It's never that difficult if you know these three things...

  Published:
How to stop being single to stupor play

How to stop being single to stupor

(Shutterstock)

Being single is not a particularly something to be ashamed of, and it is better to be happy with yourself than force your way into a relationship that bring nothing but sadness.

However, the bliss of being in a great relationship can never be downplayed and if you are prepared for one, here are 3 very simple ways to make it happen.

Mind you, the old rules apply - go out, meet people, be friendly, smile often, be polite and generally nice even to people you're not physically attracted to.

Beautiful relationships are pretty admirable play

Beautiful relationships are pretty admirable

(Pinterest)

 

And when that's done, do the following, too:

1. Take care of yourself

Not just in the sense of personal hygiene but in a broader outlook. It's not enough to look good and take care of the outwards without the inwards too. Work out, and build your mind as well by reading books.

Think happy thoughts, be positive about life and people.

2. An open mind

Yes, you have made up a list in your mind of what the guy or babe should be like, but life always has surprises and some of them are very pleasant.

ALSO READ: Why you should stop stressing about being single

Who knows? Your next partner could be the next big, pleasant surprise you get.

play Soon enough you'll be smiling in a happy relationship (Shutterstock)

3. Don't sweat it

Really, this is the biggest rule in the book. The moment you pressurise yourself or allow yourself to be pressured, you'll likely get desperate and make a big mistake.

There's no rush to relationships. Take your time, immerse yourself in productive, fulfilling activities.

Sadly too many people don't know these simple things, but they're basically all you need to get into the relationship of your dreams!

