Moving on from a broken relationship is not so easy but somehow you do it.

With time, you finally get the courage to dispel thoughts of that partner ever coming back. You find your feet and begin to really move on to happiness and better things.

Then out of nowhere, your ex hits you with the"hey, big head" text and everything comes rushing back to you - all the good times and bright days when all you both did was laugh and enjoy just being with each other.

But really, before you start to dream of butterflies, green fields and fairytales ending, here are things you need to remember.

3 reasons why taking back that babe or that guy might be a terrible idea.

1. People hardly change

So she hits you up and you could not hold yourself back from replying. You tell yourself that you just want to hear what she has to say but of course your mind is already roving, imagining how much you'll likely spend on buying her a diamond engagement ring.

But you see, the thing is she's still the same babe that cheated on you with your bestie, the same one who dismisses your opinions and does not care whether you are happy or not.

She probably has not changed one bit. Don't be fooled by the looks again. Once beaten, twice shy.

2. It's just the sex he misses

His voice sounded so hollow when he called you out of the blue.

He speaks of the good old days and how much he misses your smiles, the sound of your voice... and of course, the way your body used to drive him nuts. [Pun very intended]

Sometimes, that's all your ex really misses - the way only you seemed to understand her sexual needs to a perfection and how you always knew what to do to get her gripping the sheets in glorious ecstasy.

Really, you truly miss him... you truly miss her, too. But if you get back and reignite the passionate sex. What next?

Remind yourself of how that sex wasn't enough to keep the relationship the previous time.

You know this time won't be different.

3. Memories are deceptive

Memories are great but can also distort your memory such that you think an old relationship was much better than it really was.

For every time you remember how sweet her kisses tasted, remember how bitter her anger and temper was.

For every time you remember how he'd lovingly buy you gifts, remember how he's threaten to take it all back if you so much as look at another.

He was great in bed but was also a jealous, insecure moron. She had [still has] a hot, banging body but her heart is hideous and full of wickedness.

Never forget to remember everything, and not just the great parts alone.