Breakups are ideal in teaching you what not to do again...
Here are three things you just might learn which will help you in your subsequent telationships.
There is actually no sense in advising anyone to enter into a relationship without expectations.
It is perfectly logical, however, to advise you not to let your imagination run wild.
Take things slow and do not build castles in the air.
As much as there is going to be some expectations and hopes of where the relationship should have grown to in a certain amount of time, you should ensure that your expectation stays at the level of your relationship with your partner, at any given time.
It surely is unreasonable to meet a lady only one month ago and expect the bond to be as strong as that of a couple who have actually been together for 4 years or thereabouts.
Some people gel on some deeper level in little or no time, but that is more the exception than the norm.
Rein in those expectations, keep them in check.
When a relationship ends