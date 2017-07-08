Latest jobs in Nigeria

Considering the fact that hopelessness has taken over the mind of the average Nigerian youth as a result of the inflated rate of unemployment rocking the labour market, we are thrilled to bring you information on the latest available jobs in Nigeria; courtesy of our friends at plentiplenti.com

Here are some of the latest job vacancies in Nigeria

1. Recruitment at Stanbic IBTC Bank for a branch manager

Stanbic IBTC Bank a leading African banking group in Africa is recruiting to fill the position below:

Position: Branch Manager

Description

Ensure that customers consistently receive a high-quality service by efficiently managing, developing and using all available resources (i.e. staff, systems and processes) and ensuring that a strong, customer-focused service culture becomes entrenched in the service centre.

To ensure that customers are migrated to more appropriate and cost-effective channels, that cross-selling opportunities are identified and auctioned based on customer needs.

Proactively identify and assess the risks faced by the centres and reduce the overall exposure by maintaining an effective system of controls.

Ensure the effective rollout of change management initiatives to the service centres. Maintain a high level of integrity and ethical standards.

Qualification and Experience

Degree in any related field

2 years Banking Operations experience

6-8 years Retail Banking, Business Development experience

At least one professional qualification, e.g. CIBN, ICAN

Interested and qualified persons should click here to apply

2. Job for recruitment manager at the Luxxor Group

The Luxxor Group is a corporate organization consisting of subsidiaries involved in several industries including Power, Gas Distribution, Metals Trading and Construction across EMEA.

We are recruiting to fill the position of:

Job Title: Recruitment Manager

Location: Nigeria

The Position

The Recruitment Manager’s function is primarily to design and oversee the company’s hiring process to meet current and future needs; from defining roles to candidate attraction, selection and retention.

Specification

B.Sc in Human Resources Management or related course

Certification in human resource management

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in human resource management function and at least, years in the capacity of a recruitment manager, coordinator or consultant

Hands-on experience with Applicant Tracking Systems and HR databases

Knowledge of labor legislation

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong decision-making skills

Click here to apply if you're qualified and interested

3. Senior Oracle Database and Systems Administrator at a reputable financial Institution

Workforce Management Centre (WFMC) is a reputable financial Institution that is currently seeking applications from suitable and qualified candidates to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Senior Oracle Database and Systems Administrator

Location: Lagos

Job Summary

Deliver high availability of all Database Management Systems (DBMS) within the Data Centers while ensuring confidentiality and integrity of the data provided to the organization.

Required Skills

Degree in computer science or related fields.

Oracle certification is compulsory; Microsoft certification is an added advantage.

Knowledge of any core banking application is an added advantage.

Data center experience is compulsory.

Strong analytical and organizational skills.

Experience with the following: MySQL, RMF, POAMS, SCAP/SCC, Remedy, Oracle, eMASS, IAVM, Microsoft, MSSQL, STIG, HPUX, UNIX/Linux.

Interested and qualified candidates should kindly send their CVs to jobs@wfmcentre.com

Note: Please indicate the position for which you are applying for in the subject line.

4. Current Jobs at KPMG Nigeria July 2017

KPMG Professional Services is the KPMG member firm in Nigeria. The partners and people have been operating in Nigeria since 1978, providing multidisciplinary professional services to both local and international organizations within the Nigerian business community.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Research, Knowledge & Insights Manager

Auto Req ID: 125080BR

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Function: Infrastructure - Marketing & Communications

Service Line: Marketing & Communications

Engagement Type: Coop

Supervises: Knowledge, Research and Insights Analysts, Knowledge Management Officer

Qualifications

M.Sc. or MPhil in Economics

Ph.D. in Economics will be an added advantage

Minimum 8 years of significant experience in research and insights, preferably someone who is currently in a Head of Research and Insights, or in a Senior Research position.

Interested and qualified candidate should click here to apply

5. GM, Supply Chain Management & Procurement at Phase3 Telecom

Phase3 Telecom is Africa’s leading aerial fibre optic network infrastructure provider, delivering world class connectivity and network solutions to the continent's largest telecoms networks and IP providers, as well as a growing number of businesses and homes.

Job Title: GM, Supply Chain Management & Procurement

Qualification/Minimum requirement standard

Masters degree in Supply Chain Management or related field.

First degree in Engineering or Social Sciences.

At least 15 years work experience with not less than five (5) years in a management role, designing and managing Company procurement processes.

Strong professional experience in technical logistics of interacting with both local and international vendors and suppliers knowledge of procurement and logistics practice

Experience within the Telecom Industry is a key requirement.

Experienced in clearing and forwarding of equipment.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should forward a one pager personal value proposition statement and CV to vacancies@phase3telecom.com.

Note: Subject of email should be SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT/PROCUREMENT