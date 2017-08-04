how to buy 9mobile data

It is no longer news that Etisalat Nigeria has been re-branded as 9mobile.

And the brand has stated that the vision behind the new logo was for the creative and bold attributes which the company shares with its subscribers to be reflected.

According to their Chief operating officer, the re-branding will help 9mobile connect with its subscribers, especially the youth.

The new brand helps promote and represent the Nigerian heritage. The green color in the logo represents vibrancy, dynamism, life, and youth as well as 'Nigerianess'.

9moblie has taken steps to ensure that their network is dependable not only when it comes to calls, but also in terms of data.

Their data bundles are relatively cheap and with it you can enjoy unlimited access to whatever you want to do, be it social media, downloading or live sports.

Whatever it is, it doesn't matter because you have the freedom to choose.

Their data bundles include:

Daily bundles

10MB for 50 naira- to get this simply dial *229*3*8# or send MI3 to 229.

40MB for 100 naira- dial *229*3*1# to get it or send MI1 to 229

Weekly bundles

150MB for 200 naira- dial*229*2*10# or send LCD to 229

Monthly bundles

500MB for 500 naira- simply dial *229*2*12# or text LCD2 TO 229 to get this.

1GB for 1000 naira- to get this dial *229*2*7#

1.5GB for 1,200 naira- dial *229*2*25# or simply text AND11 to 229.

2.5GB for 2000 naira- dial *229*2*8# or send AND2 to 229.

4GB for 3000 naira- dial *229*2*35# to get this.

5.5GB for 4000 naira- to get this, dial *229*2*9#

11.5GB for 8000 naira- dial *229*2*5# or send MB6 to 229.

Nights and weekend plans

500 naira for 1GB weekend plan- this data plan lasts from Friday 11.59pm until Sunday 11:59 pm, to get it dial *5995*2#.

200 naira for 1GB night plan - it lasts from 12 am to 5 am, dial *229*3*11#

1000 naira for 2GB evening and weekend plan- it last from 7 PM till 7 AM, dial *229*3*12# to get it.

2000 naira for 5GB weekend and evening plan- simply dial *229*3*13# and you will automatically receive 100MB Whatsapp data.

To cancel the 9moblie auto-renewal, simply dial *229*0# and to check for data balance dial *228#.