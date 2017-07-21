Home > Politics >

We’ll make Epe safe during polls – Police

Lagos LG Election We’ll make Epe safe during polls – Police

In Epe, candidates of various parties will battle to win the chairmanship of the council and the eight councillorship positions in the area.

  • Published:
play

Lagos LG Elections Police commissioner warns residents, politicians against carrying firearms
Lagos LG Elections Police warn politicians from taking uniformed security aides to polling units
Lagos LG Elections Lagosians must appreciate Ambode with votes on Saturday – Olulade
Lagos LG Elections LASIEC to announce results at collation centres
Lagos LG Elections 7 things you need to know about Saturday's election
Lagos LG Election No plan to shift July 22 council polls - LASIEC
Lagos LG Polls LASIEC directs candidates to sign undertaking on peaceful conduct
Lagos Council Polls Crisis rocks Labour Party over alliance with PDP faction
Lagos LG Poll Gov Ambode commends LASIEC on efforts so far
Lagos APC Primaries Party spokesman warns against candidates’ imposition
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Divisional Police Officer in Epe, Lagos State, CSP Sunday Adeyeri, on Friday assured residents that no fewer than 250 personnel had been deployed to ensure security in the area during the council polls.

Council polls hold in Lagos State on Saturday to elect chairmen and councillors in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

In Epe, candidates of various parties will battle to win the chairmanship of the council and the eight councillorship positions in the area.

Adeyeri told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe that the 250 personnel were deployed because of the peculiarity of the area.

The DPO said beyond the deployments, they were also collaborating with other security agents like the military and the State Security Service.

We have put in place adequate strategies, to ensure a hitch free exercise and adequate peace before, during and after the elections,’’ he said, assuring that they were battle ready.

Adeyeri enjoined political parties and their standard bearers to embrace the July 22 elections with the spirit of sportsmanship, devoid of crisis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos LG Elections 7 things you need to know about Saturday's electionbullet
2 Lagos LG Elections Bode George drums support for PDP, LP alliancebullet
3 Yari Buhari’s illness delaying APC convention – Governorbullet

Politics

INEC
Lagos LG Elections Don’t doubt our neutrality – LASIEC Chairman
Fataoi Owoseni
Lagos LG Elections Police commissioner warns residents, politicians against carrying firearms
APGA
Anambra APGA chieftain warns IPOB against chaos
Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni
Lagos LG Elections Police warn politicians from taking uniformed security aides to polling units