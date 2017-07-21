We’ll make Epe safe during polls – Police

Divisional Police Officer in Epe, Lagos State, CSP Sunday Adeyeri, on Friday assured residents that no fewer than 250 personnel had been deployed to ensure security in the area during the council polls.

Council polls hold in Lagos State on Saturday to elect chairmen and councillors in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

In Epe, candidates of various parties will battle to win the chairmanship of the council and the eight councillorship positions in the area.

Adeyeri told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe that the 250 personnel were deployed because of the peculiarity of the area.

The DPO said beyond the deployments, they were also collaborating with other security agents like the military and the State Security Service.

“We have put in place adequate strategies, to ensure a hitch free exercise and adequate peace before, during and after the elections,’’ he said, assuring that they were battle ready.

Adeyeri enjoined political parties and their standard bearers to embrace the July 22 elections with the spirit of sportsmanship, devoid of crisis.