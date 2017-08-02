We didn't endorse Andy Uba, says ACPN

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has disassociated itself from the purported endorsement of Senator Andy Uba by some fifteen political parties.

ACPN national chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima stated this while reacting to the media reports that his party and 14 others endorsed Uba, the governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, August 2, 2017, Galadima described the report as ‘a blackmail of the highest order.’

"It is false,” he began. “There is no where I sat with anybody or with a group of political party endorse Senator Andy Uba. In this game, it is not possible for a political party to endorse candidate of other political party.

"If we want to endorse a candidate it must be known to all, we must all sat together in a meeting and look at the pros and cons but situation whereby someone just go behind us to purportedly support a candidate on behalf of our party is bad and I see it as a cheap blackmail.

“It is an attempt nit only to blackmail the party to reduce our chances in Anambra governorship election but also to blackmail the leadership of the party," he added.

Galadima said that he has never met Uba physically.

"I don't know Chief Andy Uba and I have never met him. So is it possible for me to participate in a meeting and endorse someone who is not known to me? It is not possible.

"We want to clearly state that ACPN has not in any way endorse Sen. Andy Uba and as a matter of fact we don't know him. If we are going to endorse anybody it must be known not only to the party at national level but even the state chapters must be carried along, we will look at it, will it be in the interest of the party? If it is not, we will go out of it. In fact, I'm just hearing about it," he added.

About forty political aspirants are contesting for the the Anambra state governorship election slated for November, 2017.