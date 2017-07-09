Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has advised the national leadership of the newly-registered political party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance(APDA) to use the party’s platform to preach unity and peace in the country.

Babangida gave the advice when he received APDA delegation led by its National Chairman, Malam Mohhammed Shitu, who paid him a courtesy visit on Saturday at his Minna residence.

A statement signed by Mr Oluwatosin Johnson, Special Adviser to Shitu, quoted the former president as saying that the message of peace was important at this trying moment in the country.

“Endeavour to use the party’s platform to preach peace and unity in Nigeria. The country is in a trying moment and what we need is message of peace.

“You must promote the peace and unity of the country,’’ Babangida said.

He congratulated the newly-registered party with a promise to be available for advice and guidance where necessary.

Shitu said the purpose of the visit was to brief the former Head of State on the new political party and its manifestos.

He said part of APDA’s manifesto’s cardinal point was to restructure Nigeria when it captures power in 2019 as well as give the country’s youth a sense of belonging in the Nigeria project.

The chairman presented the certificate of registration of the party to the former president.